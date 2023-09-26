Share on email (opens in new window)

Savoy Life, a virtual care platform for long-term care (LTC) facilities, is emerging from stealth mode with a $3 million pre-seed from Red Cell Partners, founder Peter Emigh tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Savoy focuses on serving rural markets, which have a dearth of long-term and post-acute care resources.

What's happening: Savoy will use the funding to roll out its initial products, spanning three service lines, Emigh says.

Savoy On Demand offers move-in support for residents of LTC facilities and their caregivers, including nursing assessments, advanced care planning, medication reconciliation, and compliance support.

Savoy Clarity uses remote health monitoring devices to detect rising risks among residents, while Savoy Care is a concierge service that pairs LTC centers with nurse care managers.

What's next: Savoy will launch a pilot in 12 LTC communities in California and Washington in Q3 of this year.

Emigh says the company will be generating revenue later this year, declining to disclose additional details.

"We will be cash flow positive pretty quickly with the model we are building, as we are driving profitability and real customer traction," he adds.

Savoy plans to raise more funding again next year, he notes.

What they're saying: "We want to fix the giant disconnect for seniors in the home and in the health care system," says Emigh.

"Our country is short 3.2 million health care workers, with clinical staff on short supply, so we want to bring a better solution to empower the caregiving operations to meet the need of the moment," he continues.

"We got the team together and now we want to fund investments to make the model more scalable," he says.

State of play: With the impending silver tsunami, investors continue to pour dollars into caregiving, long-term and acute care solutions.