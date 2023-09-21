Share on email (opens in new window)

Virtual digestive care company Vivante Health ingested $31 million in Series B funds led by new backer Mercato Partners.

Why it matters: Chicago-based Vivante is one of a few virtual care startups focused on digestive health and gastrointestinal illness, conditions thought to account for more than 100 million U.S. hospital visits annually.

Details: New investor Health Catalyst Capital joined the round alongside previous backers 7wireVentures, Intermountain Ventures, Distributed Ventures, Human Capital, and SemperVirens.

Funds will be used to upgrade Vivante's technology and expand its commercial and client support teams, per a press release.

The funding brings Vivante's total raised to $47 million, following its $16 million Series A.

How it works: After users complete a questionnaire, Vivante connects them with a care team comprised of nurses, a registered dietitian and health coach, and a set of connected devices for remote monitoring.

Be smart: A large population-based study published in 2018 in the American Journal of Gastroenterology is responsible for the 100 million figure referenced above.

The study's authors also concluded that fewer than 20% of people surveyed with symptoms like abdominal pain, bloating, or diarrhea see a health care provider about their symptoms.

State of play: Gastrointestinal care is the latest venture-backed forefront in virtual care, tailing high interest among employers and investors in digital behavioral health. Other startups in the sector include...