Digital digestive care company ingests $31M Series B
Virtual digestive care company Vivante Health ingested $31 million in Series B funds led by new backer Mercato Partners.
Why it matters: Chicago-based Vivante is one of a few virtual care startups focused on digestive health and gastrointestinal illness, conditions thought to account for more than 100 million U.S. hospital visits annually.
Details: New investor Health Catalyst Capital joined the round alongside previous backers 7wireVentures, Intermountain Ventures, Distributed Ventures, Human Capital, and SemperVirens.
- Funds will be used to upgrade Vivante's technology and expand its commercial and client support teams, per a press release.
- The funding brings Vivante's total raised to $47 million, following its $16 million Series A.
How it works: After users complete a questionnaire, Vivante connects them with a care team comprised of nurses, a registered dietitian and health coach, and a set of connected devices for remote monitoring.
Be smart: A large population-based study published in 2018 in the American Journal of Gastroenterology is responsible for the 100 million figure referenced above.
- The study's authors also concluded that fewer than 20% of people surveyed with symptoms like abdominal pain, bloating, or diarrhea see a health care provider about their symptoms.
State of play: Gastrointestinal care is the latest venture-backed forefront in virtual care, tailing high interest among employers and investors in digital behavioral health. Other startups in the sector include...
- Virtual gastrointestinal care company Oshi Health in April raised $30 million in Series B funds.
- Ayble Health, developer of a platform combining dietary and behavioral health tools, last fall collected $4.6 million in seed capital.
- Salvo Health, a virtual health clinic with a functional medicine approach to chronic gut conditions, last summer raised $10.5 million in seed funding.