Exclusive: Pharmacy payment startup HealNow fills $6M seed

Pharmacy payment facilitator HealNow filled a $5.5 million seed round, CEO Halston Prox tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: With the exception of the largest pharmacy chains, payment tech for pharmacies has remained largely offline, but HealNow hopes to modernize the process for regional and independent shops.

Details: Bonfire Ventures led the round in the New York City-based startup.

Walkabout Ventures, Remarkable Ventures, Alabama Futures Fund, and Impulsum Ventures joined.

Funds will go towards hiring more staff across implementation and product, as well as adding features like two-way texting and accounts receivable.

Prox expects the company to get a Series A refill in the next 12-18 months.

How it works: The company charges pharmacies a monthly subscription fee to use its prescription management and checkout systems, which serve both pharmacies and patients, plus a flat-rate service fee for prescriptions purchased on the platform.

Flashback: After working with a large health system as part of his work with electronic health record giant Epic, Prox saw dozens of physicians order prescriptions for patients and "essentially send them down a rabbit hole."

So he created HealNow as an effort in bridging the gap between pharmacies and patients.

What they're saying: Prox sees HealNow's functionality as similar to that of Toast, the Boston-based restaurant ordering and payments startup.

"What Toast did for restaurants, we're doing for pharmacies," says Prox.

State of play: Increasing awareness of the connection between pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and high drug prices has underwritten investor interest in startups across the pharmacy tech spectrum.