Awell, a Belgium-based platform that helps automate routine clinical tasks, raised a $5 million seed, CEO Thomas Vande Casteele tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Inefficiencies in traditional workflows used to manage care can compromise patient well-being and increase strain on care teams.

Details: The round was led by Octopus Ventures.

Other participants included S16, and angel investors including health care veteran Lord David Prior, former chair of the UK's National Health Service.

How it works: Launched in July 2022, Awell helps automate paper-based workflows — like triage, patient onboarding, and care plans — while synchronizing data between different systems.

The company's users include health care providers in the US like Patina Health and Parsley Health.

The company has been generating revenue from day one, according to Vande Casteele, who declined to disclose exact financials.

What's next: "We will target expansion in the US, particularly in growing relationships with traditional care organizations," he says, Vande Casteele sats,

"We built a platform that does not live in straight jacket and not aimed at a specific geography," he says.

Awell will target US-based tech-enabled services providers first — like Patina and Parlsey — and then focus on a go-to-market strategy with more traditional health care providers.

Between the lines: "This gives us two years of runway," he says. "A couple of years ago, the average runway was 12-18 months — but times have changed."

While the company has a path to profitability, the fresh capital "is aimed for growth so will increase our burn," Vande Casteele says.

"We are not dealing with week-long sales cycles," he adds. "When it comes to health care SaaS, you have to invest in attracting news customers."

The bottom line: "Artificial intelligence might be the hot topic of the day, but there are huge benefits for health care systems just by streamlining and automating existing workflows," says Octopus Ventures' Matthieu Vallin,