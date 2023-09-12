Share on email (opens in new window)

Mavida Health, a Los Angeles-based mental health platform for maternal mental health, raised $1.5 million in pre-seed funding, co-founders Sarah Oreck and Emma Sugarman tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: According to a recent CDC study, mental health disorders are the leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths.

Details: The Mavida Health app is clinical care, and it offers one-on-one therapy, group, family and couples therapy as well as the ability to prescribe medications.

How it works: New mothers download the app and onboard via a short questionnaire to assess clinical need and fit.

The company offers community and content nationwide and launched with the company's postpartum offerings.

"We are currently offering clinical care in California, but will quickly expand to the full path to parenthood, as well as additional states, including New York in the coming months," the founders say.

Zoom in: They closed the round "sooner than they thought" as it took them 3-4 months but did not come without surprises.

"For us, some of the biggest surprises came from who our idea was resonating most with, and therefore who was excited to take a chance on us at such an early stage," say Sugerman and Oreck. "As female founders focused on women's health, we certainly had some guesses that our earliest supporters might be female-led or female-focused funds, but that ended up not being the case this round."

What's next: This round of funding should have a runway of 12-15 months.

"We raised at the beginning of this year and we'll be looking to get back out to market later early 2024, as we are laser focused on what we needed to accomplish as an early stage business - bringing a product and service to market that people meaningfully and repeatedly engage with, leading to early but significant improvement in clinical outcomes."

The company has started seeing it's first patients and is generating revenue but Sugerman and Oreck declined to get into specific numbers.