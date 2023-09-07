Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Grant Avenue Capital invested in CREO, a Durham, N.C.-based strategic consultancy for the life sciences and health care markets.

Why it matters: As regulatory changes around drug pricing create increased uncertainty for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, demand is growing for solutions to help navigate evolving complexities.

Details: The deal was a recapitalization and Grant Avenue didn't use debt to finance, managing director Brian Berkin at Grant Avenue tells Axios.

Valuation was consistent with Grant Avenue's target of investing between $25 million and $75 million of equity, a source familiar tells Axios.

CREO founders and management, including CEO Susan Acker-Walsh and president Mike Townley, "continue to be significant owners in the business," Berkin says.

Clearsight Advisors served as financial adviser to CREO and Crosstree Capital Partners advised Grant Avenue.

What's next: "Grant Avenue is eager to help strengthen CREO's reach and impact across new geographies, partnerships, service offerings, and M&A," Berkin says.

How it works: CREO helps life sciences and health care companies navigate various strategies, including business development, cybersecurity and regulatory compliance.

What they're saying: "While there is strong underlying end market growth, cybersecurity, IT compliance, and digital transformation are key areas of increasing concern for CREO's life sciences and health care customers," Berkin says.