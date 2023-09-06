Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Pumpspotting, a Kittery, Maine-based community-driven breastfeeding support platform, raised a $2.2 million seed, CEO Amy VanHaren tells Axios.

Why it matters: The U.S. care economy is approaching $6 trillion while employers continue to increase family benefits spending.

Details: The round was led by Sincere Corporation and Maine Venture Fund.

Unum Business Ventures and Maine Technology Institute participated.

"This raise gets us 12 to 18 months or more of runway," VanHaren tells Axios, adding that she foresees profitability in the "not too distant future."

The company, which raised a $1.15 million seed in 2021, has a valuation of $5.6 million, per PitchBook. VanHaren declined to comment directly on the figure or share revenue.

How it works: Founded in 2015, Pumpspotting helps companies implement comprehensive and inclusive lactation programs for employees.

The company's tech-enabled offering gives users community-centric guidance to navigate feeding in various environments and helps employers maintain compliance with legal frameworks.

Pumpspotting is used in workplaces like DraftKings, Consigli Construction and Ally Logistics.

The company has a partnership with the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Breastfeeding Coalition to support people living and working in the county.

Additionally, in May the Portland Sea Dogs became the first minor league baseball team to offer Pumpspotting to all their fans.

What's next: In the wake of legislation like the PUMP Act and Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which require employers to provide accommodations for needs related to pregnancy, breastfeeding support has moved into the spotlight.

Pumpspotting is capitalizing on that momentum and will use fresh funds to launch Pumpspotting Health Care, to be used by hospitals and payors. It provides continuous, virtual lactation support for patients to improve breastfeeding while working to reduce outpatient burdens on lactation teams.

Pumpspotting also plans to hire a head of operations and invest in go-to-market, sales support, and product development.

What they're saying: "This was a more complex, second raise, plus the fact that as a female founder, that has challenges already," VanHaren says.