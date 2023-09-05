Thoma Bravo nears deal for NextGen Healthcare

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Thoma Bravo is in advanced talks to acquire health records software company NextGen Healthcare (Nasdaq: NXGN), Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: A successful transaction would imply continued optimism for the state of leveraged buyouts.

What's happening: Thoma could announce a deal this week, Bloomberg reports, citing sources familiar.

A final decision has not been made and talks could fall through, per Bloomberg.

Thoma is one of a handful of buyout firms that were circling Atlanta-based NextGen, which has a market capitalization of nearly $1.4 billion.

Catch up quick: Reuters reported last month that NextGen was working with Morgan Stanley to explore strategic options, including a sale.

NextGen has been a publicly traded company since 1982.

The company provides cloud-based technology services used by providers to manage patients' electronic health records

Of note: NextGen's largest competitor is Cerner, which sold itself to Orcale for $28 billion in 2022.

Thoma Bravo and NextGen did not respond to a request for comment.