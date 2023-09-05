Thoma Bravo nears deal for NextGen Healthcare
Thoma Bravo is in advanced talks to acquire health records software company NextGen Healthcare (Nasdaq: NXGN), Bloomberg reports.
Why it matters: A successful transaction would imply continued optimism for the state of leveraged buyouts.
What's happening: Thoma could announce a deal this week, Bloomberg reports, citing sources familiar.
- A final decision has not been made and talks could fall through, per Bloomberg.
- Thoma is one of a handful of buyout firms that were circling Atlanta-based NextGen, which has a market capitalization of nearly $1.4 billion.
Catch up quick: Reuters reported last month that NextGen was working with Morgan Stanley to explore strategic options, including a sale.
- NextGen has been a publicly traded company since 1982.
- The company provides cloud-based technology services used by providers to manage patients' electronic health records
Of note: NextGen's largest competitor is Cerner, which sold itself to Orcale for $28 billion in 2022.
Thoma Bravo and NextGen did not respond to a request for comment.