TPG and Leonard Green-backed health tech Wellsky acquired Experience Care in a bid to solidify its post-acute foothold, CEO Bill Miller tells Axios.

Why it matters: The acquisition expands WellSky's investment in the long-term care market, where demand will increase as the baby boomer generation ages and care is increasingly shifted out of the hospital.

Catch up quick: WellSky is backed by TPG, which recapitalized the business in 2020 and brought in new investor Leonard Green, valuing the business at north of $3 billion.

Experience Care was formerly a division of Cantata Health but was spun out into its own brand in 2020.

By the numbers: Including Experience Care, WellSky is generating $750 million in revenue, Miller says.

Miller declined to disclose deal terms.

What's next: This marks WellSky's 13th buy in the last six years, and the company will continue to be acquisitive, Miller notes.

"This was an important strategic add, and we are always looking and on our front foot around ways to strengthen our portfolio," he says.

How it works: WellSky provides software for over 2,000 hospitals and 130,000 providers — including blood banks, cell therapy labs, home health and hospice providers, and other post-acute operators.

Experience Care offers an electronic health record (EHR) platform serving 150 long-term care clients with 850 facilities.

What they're saying: "The country is experiencing a silver tsunami and an aging country where there are 10,000 people turning 65 every day," Miller says.

As patients look to receive more care in the home, payers are looking for solutions that move care out of the hospital, he adds.

"There are value-based care shifts, and from our perspective, this add supports demographic and consumer trends," he says.

Of note: WellSky wanted to penetrate nursing homes and long-term care facilities sooner, but COVID slowed that effort, Miller says.