WellSky acquires Experience Care to expand long-term care reach

Aaron Weitzman
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

TPG and Leonard Green-backed health tech Wellsky acquired Experience Care in a bid to solidify its post-acute foothold, CEO Bill Miller tells Axios.

Why it matters: The acquisition expands WellSky's investment in the long-term care market, where demand will increase as the baby boomer generation ages and care is increasingly shifted out of the hospital.

Catch up quick: WellSky is backed by TPG, which recapitalized the business in 2020 and brought in new investor Leonard Green, valuing the business at north of $3 billion.

  • Experience Care was formerly a division of Cantata Health but was spun out into its own brand in 2020.

By the numbers: Including Experience Care, WellSky is generating $750 million in revenue, Miller says.

  • Miller declined to disclose deal terms.

What's next: This marks WellSky's 13th buy in the last six years, and the company will continue to be acquisitive, Miller notes.

  • "This was an important strategic add, and we are always looking and on our front foot around ways to strengthen our portfolio," he says.

How it works: WellSky provides software for over 2,000 hospitals and 130,000 providers — including blood banks, cell therapy labs, home health and hospice providers, and other post-acute operators.

  • Experience Care offers an electronic health record (EHR) platform serving 150 long-term care clients with 850 facilities.

What they're saying: "The country is experiencing a silver tsunami and an aging country where there are 10,000 people turning 65 every day," Miller says.

  • As patients look to receive more care in the home, payers are looking for solutions that move care out of the hospital, he adds.
  • "There are value-based care shifts, and from our perspective, this add supports demographic and consumer trends," he says.

Of note: WellSky wanted to penetrate nursing homes and long-term care facilities sooner, but COVID slowed that effort, Miller says.

  • "We waited longer than we wanted to for this, but the time is right now," he said. "Experience Care is a great set of solutions that fit perfectly in our portfolio. They have great retention rates and customer NPS scores."
