WellSky acquires Experience Care to expand long-term care reach
TPG and Leonard Green-backed health tech Wellsky acquired Experience Care in a bid to solidify its post-acute foothold, CEO Bill Miller tells Axios.
Why it matters: The acquisition expands WellSky's investment in the long-term care market, where demand will increase as the baby boomer generation ages and care is increasingly shifted out of the hospital.
Catch up quick: WellSky is backed by TPG, which recapitalized the business in 2020 and brought in new investor Leonard Green, valuing the business at north of $3 billion.
- Experience Care was formerly a division of Cantata Health but was spun out into its own brand in 2020.
By the numbers: Including Experience Care, WellSky is generating $750 million in revenue, Miller says.
- Miller declined to disclose deal terms.
What's next: This marks WellSky's 13th buy in the last six years, and the company will continue to be acquisitive, Miller notes.
- "This was an important strategic add, and we are always looking and on our front foot around ways to strengthen our portfolio," he says.
How it works: WellSky provides software for over 2,000 hospitals and 130,000 providers — including blood banks, cell therapy labs, home health and hospice providers, and other post-acute operators.
- Experience Care offers an electronic health record (EHR) platform serving 150 long-term care clients with 850 facilities.
What they're saying: "The country is experiencing a silver tsunami and an aging country where there are 10,000 people turning 65 every day," Miller says.
- As patients look to receive more care in the home, payers are looking for solutions that move care out of the hospital, he adds.
- "There are value-based care shifts, and from our perspective, this add supports demographic and consumer trends," he says.
Of note: WellSky wanted to penetrate nursing homes and long-term care facilities sooner, but COVID slowed that effort, Miller says.
- "We waited longer than we wanted to for this, but the time is right now," he said. "Experience Care is a great set of solutions that fit perfectly in our portfolio. They have great retention rates and customer NPS scores."