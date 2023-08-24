Share on email (opens in new window)

Keona Health, a Chapel Hill, N.C.-based health care software company, raised $7 million in Series A-1 funding, CEO Oakkar Oakkar tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Despite being early stage, Keona anticipates becoming cash flow positive within a year and intends to fund its own growth from then on.

Details: The round was led by Riverside Acceleration Capital (RAC) Riverside Company's growth capital arm.

Riverside has been working alongside Keona for three years, writing some convertible notes.

The company currently has a valuation of $26.70 million, per PitchBook.

Oakkar declined to comment further on valuation.

How it works: Keona's CareDesk platform is a health care customer relationship management (CRM) designed to simplify patient access to doctors offices, from scheduling to telephone triage.

The software's Care 360 AI allows for dynamic branching, integration of patient 360 databases, and clinically safe automation.

These features have allowed client organizations to double their provider and patient panel sizes without hiring any new staff, according to the company.

Oakkar added that clients have slashed nurse training time by up to 60% and have improved call documentation by 100%.

In addition to AI-guided call support, CareDesk offers digital self-scheduling.

The digital scheduling has helped client organizations reduce call volume by 30% and boost online appointment bookings by as much as 40%, per the company.

What's next: Keona is about nine months away from hitting cash flow break even, Oakkar says.

"Companies who are rocketing right now have good financial discipline and are getting those premium valuations," Oakkar says. "We want to grow but also be disciplined at the same time."

Fresh funds will primarily go toward Keona's sales and marketing efforts, as well as adding new integrations with more electronic health records (EHRs) to its platform, Oakkar says.

Between the lines: Keona's customer base — primary and specialty care physician practices — are being consolidated at a rapid rate by private equity.

"These private practices are continually getting gobbled up by private equity and forming large scale management services organizations —we are going after those as our go-to-market strategy because we can really help them streamline their patient access as they scale up," Oakkar says.

The MSO model centralizes all back-office functions across various doctors offices and locations, which aligns with Keona's value proposition of streamlining patient communication, he says.

Of note: Keona currently serves orthopedics, women's care, urology, ophthalmology and multi-specialty groups, and plans to expand into more in the near future, Oakkar says.

State of play: There is no shortage of health care CRM businesses, as the fragmentation and consolidation in health care makes this type of business ripe of sustained success.