Bolt's Breslow started a medical research company. Now it's reminiscent of Goop.

Erin Brodwin
Ryan Breslow promised his pharmaceutical research startup Love would revolutionize the industry, but the polemical Bolt founder's venture has instead become reminiscent of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop.

Why it matters: Love made its public debut in September 2022 with the tagline "people-powered pharma." It now sells tea and soap.

Catch up quick: Named Love because it aimed to crowdsource pharmaceutical R&D, the startup last August raised $7.5 million in seed funding at a $180 million valuation from investors including Human Capital and MaC Venture Capital.

  • The company, which was to launch a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and underwrite new kinds of medical research, has yet to do either.

Zoom in: Several former Love executives have since left the company, including...

  • Chief medical officer Kevin Horgan, who once served as GE Healthcare's head of internal medicine diagnostics; chief regulatory officer Stacy McIntosh, the former SVP of regulatory affairs for Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; and Love co-founder and chief strategy officer Karissa Paddie, Breslow's former colleague at Bolt, per LinkedIn.
  • This February, Tom Gong, co-founder and CTO of Chinese eCommerce giant AliExpress, became Love's chief architect, according to LinkedIn.
  • Love in June faced a trademark infringement lawsuit alleging it was offering goods "identical" to those of Love Wellness, a lifestyle brand founded by "The Hills" reality TV star Lauren Bosworth.
  • In May, Breslow told TechCrunch that Love had secured additional financing, bringing total funding to nearly $20 million.

What they're saying: As Axios reported last August, crowdsourcing feedback based on individual experiences with alternative treatments is a tricky endeavor that could result in more anecdotes than data because, unlike drugs, alternative approaches are unregulated.

  • "It seems they're building out a lane for alternatives, but that's a tough lane to build in," Antonio Ciaccia, a pharmacy sector analyst and the CEO of research firm 46brooklyn, told Axios at the time.
  • "There's a lot of room for bullsh** there. It's kind of the Wild West, and from a consumer perspective, you're very much left guessing."

Meanwhile, Breslow has been seeking investors for a new accelerator and venture capital fund, Axios' Lucinda Shen reported earlier this week.

Breslow did not respond to a request for comment.

