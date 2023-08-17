Share on email (opens in new window)

Peak Rock Capital is preparing to bring Paragon Infusion to market, four sources familiar tell Axios.

Why it matters: Several of the sources say Plano, Texas-based Paragon is a likely target for Option Care, which lost a bid for home health player Amedysis earlier this year.

Be smart: Whether Option Care has enough cash on hand to buy Paragon remains to be seen — its cash and cash equivalents balance was about $441 million at the end of Q2 2023.

Another logical prospective suitor for Paragon is Elevance Health (formerly known as Anthem) according to one source, as Paragon has a strong growth tail in Elevance states Ohio and Virginia.

What's happening: The process has not yet launched, nor has a banker been mandated, the sources say.

The company is eyeing an exit sometime in 2024, according to two sources.

By the numbers: Paragon generates roughly $50 to $70 million in EBITDA, the four sources say.

If and when the company officially puts itself on the market, that figure could increase to $100 million, one source adds.

Paragon generates about $1 billion in revenue, per two of the sources.

Paragon could sell for as much as 20x its EBITDA, one source estimates, noting Kabafusion's $1 billion-plus sale to Novo Holdings as a prospective comparable deal.

Flashback: Peak Rock in 2020 acquired Paragon for between $250 million and $275 million when the company was generating about $25 million in EBITDA.

Since then Paragon has grown at a 30% clip annually, according to one source.

How it works: Paragon provides home and on-site infusion therapy, plus specialty pharmaceuticals, rare disease care and bleeding disorder treatment.

Along with its physical centers, Paragon also offers in-office infusion suites for physicians.

The company is licensed to serve patients in all 50 states and has around 50 infusion centers located across eight of them.

State of play: Investors have been eager to help build ambulatory infusion center (AIC) networks to disrupt a market historically dominated by two big players: OptumRx and Option Care Health. Recent activity in the sector includes...

Hybrid infusion treatment startup Uptiv Health earlier this month bagged $7.5 million in seed funds.

Local Infusion, a tech-enabled AIC startup, last November raised $4 million in seed funding led by Brand Foundry Ventures and Meridian Street Capital.

InTandem Capital Partners last March debuted Vivo Infusion, an AIC network created via the firm's simultaneous investments in MPP Infusion Centers and ID Consultants.

Peak Rock declined to comment.