The Contract Network seeds $8M for collaborative contracting

Contract collaboration tool developer The Contract Network (TCN) raised $8 million in seed funding, CEO Jim Wagner tells Axios.

Why it matters: Companies like TCN are trying to make it easier for health care organizations to create contract development documents using modern, collaborative tools.

Details: Tusk Venture Partners led the round.

Relativity founder Andrew Sieja participated, alongside The LegalTech Fund, Mayo Clinic, Toba Capital and GC&H Investments, an investment fund associated with Cooley LLP.

Funds will go toward honing the product and marketing.

Wagner declined to say when he foresees TCN raising a Series A.

How it works: The Atlanta-based company parses contracts into individual clauses and uses generative AI to add context to tracked changes and translate legalese into plain language.

TCN's tools let parties collaborate on contracts in real time.

"We take every change and turn it into simple, plain English so every person who's collaborating gets a simple executive summary for every turn of the agreement," Wagner says.

The backstory: Before starting TCN, Wagner built the AI-powered contract analysis company Apogee Legal, which merged in 2018 with Seal Software and in 2020 sold to DocuSign.

Be smart: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid recently set a goal to bring all 63 million-plus Medicare beneficiaries into value-based care models by 2030, meaning more payers and providers could be in the market for contract development tools since risk contracts can carry more complexity than fee-for-service contracts.

State of play: Syntax Health, which helps health care parties collaborate on value-based contract design, in June collected $8 million in seed funds.