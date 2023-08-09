Investors pumped $31.4 million in Series B funding into Capstan Medical, a developer of robotic-assisted heart valve surgery technology, CEO Maggie Nixon tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: No alternatives yet exist to traditional heart valve surgery, which is invasive and requires four to six months of recovery.

Details: Eclipse led the round. Partner Justin Butler is joining Capstan's board.

Intuitive Ventures, Puma Venture Capital and heart surgeon Vipul Patel also participated.

Funds will be used to hire engineers, clinical developers and operations people with the goal of moving the technology closer to human use.

Nixon hopes to raise a Series C in 2025.

How it works: The Santa Cruz, California-based company is developing technology to treat mitral and tricuspid valve disease, which can develop over time or be present from the time someone is born.

Capstan's tech — which is not yet commercially available — is designed to be inserted through a catheter while the heart is still beating, thus offering a less invasive alternative to traditional open heart surgery.

The combined system will include the implant, catheter, and robotic system and be regulated by the FDA as a Class III medical device. (Other forms of Class III devices include implantable pacemakers and breast implants, for example.)

Flashback: After spending 20 years at robotics giant Intuitive Surgical, Nixon was recruited by former boss Dan Wallace to lead Capstan, which was at the time simply a sub-entity of medical device incubator Occam Labs.

What's next: Capstan developed its first proof of concept robot at the end of last year and plans to start its first small clinical trial in humans at the end of 2025.

The system has gone through animal testing and is currently going into the design phase, Nixon says.

State of play: Capstan is entering a competitive heart valve tech sector led by a few surgical giants, including:

Medtronic, which has a market cap of $111.8 billion.

Abbott Laboratories, with a market cap of $187.2 billion.

Edwards Lifesciences, with a market cap of $48.4 billion.

⛵ One fun thing: The company gets its name from the system's collapsing mechanism, which allows it to be opened and deployed in a controlled manner — akin to the capstan on a sailboat.