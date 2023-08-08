Elon Musk's brain-implant company Neuralink input $280 million in a round led by Peter Thiel-backed Founders Fund, Bloomberg reported.

Why it's the BFD: Neuralink recently bagged FDA approval for human clinical trials, despite being the subject of several current and potential federal probes regarding its treatment of animals, transport of pathogens and allegedly rushed project timelines.

The intrigue: Neuralink — which is developing a device that uses electrode-laced wires to connect the brain to a computer and requires drilling into the skull — has come under fire by federal agencies, employees and advocacy groups.

The U.S. Department of Transportation earlier this year began a probe into Neuralink following an animal advocacy organization's allegations about the company's handling of hazardous materials.

The company in December was under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid staff allegations of rushed animal testing, Reuters reported.

State of play: In light of the controversy, Neuralink is one of the highest-profile companies among a cadre of brain technology businesses, several of which have pivoted away from their initial vision or shuttered in recent years.

Neuralink previously raised $360 million from firms including Vy Capital, DFJ Growth, Craft Ventures and Valor Equity Partners.

Other startups continuing to develop brain computer interface (BCI) technology include Blackrock Neurotech, BrainGate and Synchron, which received FDA approval for human trials in 2021.

Others, such as Facebook Reality Labs' Brain-Computer Interface division, shut down after facing difficulties turning the futuristic devices into reality.

How it could work: Neuralink's goals, like those of the aforementioned companies, focus on helping people with quadriplegia to control mobile devices and computers with their thoughts.

Zoom out: Neurotech startups so far this year raised $143 million through June 26, per PitchBook data.

That figure could put the sector on track in 2023 to exceed last year's $278 million, but the total will likely fall far short of 2021's staggering $518.9 million.

Flashback: Musk has said previously that his ultimate vision for Neuralink is far more expansive. He has said it could help peel back the curtain on reality and even create a new race of AI-augmented humans.

In a July 202o tweet, Musk alleged that a Neuralink demonstration would show "the matrix in the matrix."

Reality check: So far as we know, that hasn't happened yet.