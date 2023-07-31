Share on email (opens in new window)

HerMD, a Cincinnati-based women's health provider, raised an $18 million Series A-1 round to grow its geographic footprint and virtual care offerings, CMO Somi Javaid tells Axios.

Why it matters: HerMD focuses on treating menopause, an area of women's health tech that's attracted significant investor dollars as more awareness is drawn to the condition.

Details: The round was led by existing investor Jazz Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from B-Flexion and Amboy Street Ventures.

This new investment brings HerMD's total funding to nearly $30 million.

How it works: HerMD offers comprehensive women's health care under one umbrella via in-person and virtual care offerings, with an emphasis on menopause and sexual health care.

All appointments last between 20 and 60 minutes and all medical services are insurance and Medicare based.

On the platform is HerMD University, where training and education are given to providers — something Javaid says is needed in the field.

What's next: Over the next few months, HerMD plans to open additional locations in the New York metro area and in Nashville.

The company has four locations and Javaid says waitlists for its brick-and-mortar locations are typically at least 500 patients.

"Our runway is a lot longer than a year but I anticipate probably fundraising again in about a year or so," she says. "Before fundraising, we were profitable, so we know that this business model works, now it is just a matter of deciding how much growth to go for."

What they're saying: "We have long believed in HerMD's mission to bring menopause and sexual healthcare to women through evidence-based treatment options," says Jazz partner Sharon Knight in a release.

Zoom in: "Our original two clinics were profitable but then we went into growth mode to expand and build more clinics," Javaid says.

She noted that historically, the clinics break even within nine months of opening.

"There are operational levers we can pull on our path to profitability," she adds, noting HerMD wants to focus on improving its reimbursement rates.

State of play: Women's health startups last year attracted a total of $1.16 billion, twice the amount they raised in 2020.