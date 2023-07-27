Proprio gets $43M to fuel commercialization for AI surgical navigation platform
Proprio, a surgical visualization technology company, raised a $43 million Series B to bring its FDA-cleared platform to market, CEO Gabriel Jones tells Axios.
Why it matters: A persistent shortage of surgeons has increased the need for technology that saves time and makes operating room workflows more efficient.
Details: Sigma Group led the round, with Bird B writing the largest check at $12 million, Jones says.
- Other new investors include Wheelhouse Capital and billionaire investors Jaime Montealegre and Naveen Jain.
- Existing investors DCVC and BOLD Capital Partners also participated.
How it works: Proprio's flagship, FDA-approved platform Paradigm uses light field technology and artificial intelligence to generate a real-time, 3D visualization of surgery.
- Its volumetric intelligence offering combines medical images with live data from Paradigm’s sensor suite
- The platform eliminates the need for intraoperative scans, reducing radiation exposure and saving up to 30 minutes per procedure.
What's next: "The next step is to grow our footprint," Jones said, noting that Series B proceeds will finance marketing, sales and engineering.
- "Funding rounds like this should have a two-year runway," Jones says. "Over that time, we want to bring our platform to multiple locations and grow it nationally and internationally."
- The platform could work for neurosurgery, orthopedics, hard tissue, soft tissue and oncology, he says.