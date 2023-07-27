Share on email (opens in new window)

Proprio, a surgical visualization technology company, raised a $43 million Series B to bring its FDA-cleared platform to market, CEO Gabriel Jones tells Axios.

Why it matters: A persistent shortage of surgeons has increased the need for technology that saves time and makes operating room workflows more efficient.

Details: Sigma Group led the round, with Bird B writing the largest check at $12 million, Jones says.

Other new investors include Wheelhouse Capital and billionaire investors Jaime Montealegre and Naveen Jain.

Existing investors DCVC and BOLD Capital Partners also participated.

How it works: Proprio's flagship, FDA-approved platform Paradigm uses light field technology and artificial intelligence to generate a real-time, 3D visualization of surgery.

Its volumetric intelligence offering combines medical images with live data from Paradigm’s sensor suite

The platform eliminates the need for intraoperative scans, reducing radiation exposure and saving up to 30 minutes per procedure.

What's next: "The next step is to grow our footprint," Jones said, noting that Series B proceeds will finance marketing, sales and engineering.