TPG bought physician practice software provider Nextech from Thomas H. Lee Partners for $1.4 billion, TPG partner Katherine Wood tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The deal indicates a credit market rebound and some hope for a more active second half of 2023.

Details: Nextech generates about $57 million of EBITDA, Axios reported last month, implying a valuation multiple of roughly 20x.

The business generates around $175 million in revenue, and sources tell Axios Nextech has seen more than 20% growth in both revenue and EBITDA in recent years.

Wood declined to comment on terms or financials. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

What they're saying: "Health care and tech are our most active areas and that intersection has been a key focus area for us," Wood says.

TPG will draw on its experience growing investments like specialty electronic medical records provider WellSky, which has reinforced the sponsor's knowledge of the space, she adds.

"Inorganically, we see a similar opportunity to the one we had with WellSky, to add other legs of the stool," Wood notes.

Under TPG, Nextech could add new specialties via M&A, she says.

How it works: Based in Tampa and founded in 1997, Nextech offers all-in-one, ONC-certified EMR practice management, revenue management, and patient engagement software and services.

Nextech services more than 11,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members, spanning across dermatology, ophthalmology, orthopedic, plastic surgery and medical spa practices.

Catch up quick: We reported and confirmed THL was taking second-round bids for the asset in late June.

THL acquired the business for just over $500 million in 2019 from Francisco Partners.

Of note: William Blair was lead sell-side financial adviser to THL, with Raymond James and Jamieson as co-advisors. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Nextech and THL.

Triple Tree, Guggenheim, and UBS served as financial advisors to TPG, with Ropes & Gray offering legal counsel.

What we're watching: Amid a dearth of sponsor-to-sponsor platform trades this year, this deal could open the flood gates.