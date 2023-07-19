Exclusive: TPG buys Nextech from THL for $1.4B
TPG bought physician practice software provider Nextech from Thomas H. Lee Partners for $1.4 billion, TPG partner Katherine Wood tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: The deal indicates a credit market rebound and some hope for a more active second half of 2023.
Details: Nextech generates about $57 million of EBITDA, Axios reported last month, implying a valuation multiple of roughly 20x.
- The business generates around $175 million in revenue, and sources tell Axios Nextech has seen more than 20% growth in both revenue and EBITDA in recent years.
- Wood declined to comment on terms or financials. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.
What they're saying: "Health care and tech are our most active areas and that intersection has been a key focus area for us," Wood says.
- TPG will draw on its experience growing investments like specialty electronic medical records provider WellSky, which has reinforced the sponsor's knowledge of the space, she adds.
- "Inorganically, we see a similar opportunity to the one we had with WellSky, to add other legs of the stool," Wood notes.
- Under TPG, Nextech could add new specialties via M&A, she says.
How it works: Based in Tampa and founded in 1997, Nextech offers all-in-one, ONC-certified EMR practice management, revenue management, and patient engagement software and services.
- Nextech services more than 11,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members, spanning across dermatology, ophthalmology, orthopedic, plastic surgery and medical spa practices.
Catch up quick: We reported and confirmed THL was taking second-round bids for the asset in late June.
- THL acquired the business for just over $500 million in 2019 from Francisco Partners.
Of note: William Blair was lead sell-side financial adviser to THL, with Raymond James and Jamieson as co-advisors. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Nextech and THL.
- Triple Tree, Guggenheim, and UBS served as financial advisors to TPG, with Ropes & Gray offering legal counsel.
What we're watching: Amid a dearth of sponsor-to-sponsor platform trades this year, this deal could open the flood gates.