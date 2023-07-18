Share on email (opens in new window)

Dealmakers predicted a deal deluge for 2023, but the market had other ideas in the first six months.

Driving the news: Of the 47 health care auctions Axios reported coming to market in 2022, one-third still have yet to result in a deal.

What's happening: After tight debt markets throttled the LBO market in the first half of 2023, private equity partners say they're now seeing lenders offering more generous financing terms.

Yes, but: The bid-ask spread still needs to narrow, says HarbourVest Partners managing director Amanda Outerbridge.

Buyers are "maintaining a high bar despite having a lot of dry powder," says Rajat Duggal, partner at FFL Partners.

"There has been a wide range in the quality of companies out in the market," he adds.

Plus, macro pressures including labor cost inflation and interest rates continue to stress the industry, Duggal says.

Zoom in: Entering the third quarter of the year, Outerbridge and Duggal see green shoots in life sciences optimization and pharma services technology.

Myriad drugmakers are approaching patent cliffs, strengthening their need for drug discovery tools, Outerbridge says.

"Life sciences is one of the biggest profit pools in healthcare, making it a ripe market to sell into," she adds.

This month saw one successful exit of a sponsor-held pharma services platform, with Audax selling business CorEvitas to Thermo Fisher for $913 million.

What we're watching: Thomas H. Lee Partners recently took second-round bids for its physician practice software provider, Nextech, Axios reported.

A deal could value the business at around $1.5 billion.

Plus, Option Care may be on the lookout for a takeout candidate after losing Amedisys to UnitedHealth.

If the company sticks to its infusion knitting, Peak Rock Capital-backed Paragon Health or privately held Senderra could make optimal targets.

The bottom line: "As it relates to a broader resurgence in LBO activity and platform trades, this most likely will return when credit market conditions stabilize," says Outerbridge.

Catch up fast: Below, we have broken out the deals that have sold and those still in market. Hear any chatter? Write to us.

