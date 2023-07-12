Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Wavely Diagnostics, whose app helps diagnose ear infections for children, raised $1.35 million in seed funding to accelerate its commercial launch, CEO Arna Ionescu Stoll tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Providing telehealth to pediatric populations can prove difficult as children are often unable to describe their symptoms properly.

How it works: Seattle-based Wavely’s diagnostic app turns a smartphone into an acoustic tool that can detect fluid in a child’s ear, the leading indication of ear infections.

The process is noninvasive and painless, and it can spare parents a trip to urgent care or the emergency room.

Wavely’s smartphone platform, categorized as a Class 2 medical device and thus exempt from the FDA's 510(k) premarket notification requirements, is currently piloting with a leading U.S. health system.

What they're saying: "Pediatrics have been sort of locked out of telehealth and virtual care," Ionescu Stoll says.

"Fundamentally, mobile-based apps are lynchpins for health care systems and they can’t do it without at-home diagnostics and exams at scale — which is hard to achieve without the smartphone," she adds.

"From a medical perspective, there is a clear need for this product," says Sasha Schrode, partner at Robin Hood Ventures. "There has never been a good way to accurately diagnose otitis media, the medical term for an ear infection."

Schrode says Wavely's acoustic modality was particularly appealing, and notes the SBIR grant validates the strength of the company's data.

Details: The round was led by Robin Hood Ventures and included follow-on investments from WRF Capital, Ambit Health Fund, WXR Fund, Wealthing, Healthtech Capital and Princeton Alumni Angels.

This funding follows a $1.8 million Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant award from the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities in November 2022.

Ionescu Stoll says investors reached out to Wavely preemptively after news of the grant got out, characterizing the round as a seed extension.

This funding round closed in June, and the one prior in February of 2022, when it raised $2.2 million, Ionescu Stoll says.

What's next: "The runway on this capital should get us through 2024," Ionescu Stoll says.

The company is on a path to profitability, and the capital gives Wavely time to decide how quickly it wants to scale, she adds.

Zoom out: Children in rural areas face myriad barriers to accessing care, amid hospital closures and increasing regionalization of care.

Wavely is currently in pilot conversations with health systems with "sizable rural populations," Ionescu Stoll says.

Zoom in: Wavely, whose app will be functional for iOS and Androids, is being used in a Phase 2 pilot with a U.S. health system after completing a successful Phase 1 pilot.

Currently available to health care systems for pilots, the app will launch broadly in late 2023.

The company is also focusing on building its B2B business, funding early-stage studies to build proof-of-concept and secure buy-in with providers.

"In health care, it’s hard to do a direct-to-consumer (play)," says Ionescu Stoll. "You have to go the business-to-business route and that takes time."

Catch up quick: Founded as an academic spinout of the University of Washington in 2018, the company rebranded as Wavely Diagnostics in 2020.