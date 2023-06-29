Exclusive: Cathay Capital closes $270M growth fund
Cathay Capital Private Equity raised $270 million for its small-cap fund IV, which will invest in health care, consumer and tech companies, head of North American private equity Mark Woods tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: As the high price of debt makes executing an LBO more difficult, small-cap and lower-middle market deals are easier to close.
Details: The fund will generally invest $15 million to $25 million in control and minority investments, Woods says.
- The new fund is an expansion of Cathay Capital's middle market strategy and brings assets under management to $5.5 billion.
- As far as health care assets go, the fund will seek to invest in pharma services and physician practice management, the executive notes.
- Cathay will invest in companies based in North America, as well as Europe and Asia.
What's next: "We will look for roll-up opportunities, as M&A is a core skill set specific to our team," Woods says. "You can change scale organically with good, growth-oriented companies but you can really scale with M&A."
- Cathay plans to make its first health care investment from the fund later this year.
- "We have three in the deployment cycle pipeline right now," he says. "The typical deployment timeline is three to three-and-a-half years, but this is more of a nuanced, market right now and everyone is more cautious."
Between the lines: "The ability to be flexible in minority and majority investments is a key thing, especially in this market backdrop," Woods adds.