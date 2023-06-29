Cathay Capital Private Equity raised $270 million for its small-cap fund IV, which will invest in health care, consumer and tech companies, head of North American private equity Mark Woods tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: As the high price of debt makes executing an LBO more difficult, small-cap and lower-middle market deals are easier to close.

Details: The fund will generally invest $15 million to $25 million in control and minority investments, Woods says.

The new fund is an expansion of Cathay Capital's middle market strategy and brings assets under management to $5.5 billion.

As far as health care assets go, the fund will seek to invest in pharma services and physician practice management, the executive notes.

Cathay will invest in companies based in North America, as well as Europe and Asia.

What's next: "We will look for roll-up opportunities, as M&A is a core skill set specific to our team," Woods says. "You can change scale organically with good, growth-oriented companies but you can really scale with M&A."

Cathay plans to make its first health care investment from the fund later this year.

"We have three in the deployment cycle pipeline right now," he says. "The typical deployment timeline is three to three-and-a-half years, but this is more of a nuanced, market right now and everyone is more cautious."

Between the lines: "The ability to be flexible in minority and majority investments is a key thing, especially in this market backdrop," Woods adds.