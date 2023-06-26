Share on email (opens in new window)

VC funding in digital health saw a marked decline beginning in Q2 2022, and funding has remained at a lower level since then, according to a recent PitchBook report.

Why it matters: Although the IPO market is beginning to creak open, late-stage digital health companies have still struggled to draw investment.

By the numbers: Quarterly funding has been consistently hovering between $1 and $2 billion per quarter.

The first quarter of this year was no exception, with $1.1 billion of VC funding, in line with the funding level of 4Q22.

Levels were far lower than in Q1 of 2022, which saw $3.5 billion of VC funding in digital health.

There were 71 total VC deals in the first quarter (down 42.3% year over year) with a median deal size of $7.3 million (compared with the 2022 full-year median of $9.3 million).

"VC firms may have an easier time committing to smaller deal sizes in the current market," says Aaron DeGagne, emerging technology health care analyst at PitchBook.

State of play: The most active digital health investors in the quarter were CVS Health Ventures and Frist Cressey Ventures, with three deals each.

Following with two digital health deals each for the quarter are Octopus Ventures, What If Ventures, Fifty Years, BoxGroup, Inflect Health, Gaingels, and Samsung Venture Investment.

There were only two deals above $100 million — Monogram Health’s $375 million Series C and Carbon Health’s $100 million Series D2 — and both were announced early in the quarter during JPM Week.

Zoom in: Exits were virtually nonexistent in the quarter, with only three reported.

The largest was Weight Watchers’ $132 million ($106 million net of cash) acquisition of the digital weight management platform Sequence.

After $15 billion of exits in 2021 led by multiple IPOs, exits of VC-backed digital health startups have since withered, with only $500 million of exit value recorded throughout all of 2022 and 2023 so far, per the report.

What they're saying: Given the backlog of startups waiting to exit, DeGagne says the current level of exits isn't sustainable.

Yes, but: "We also do not see any indication of an immediate turnaround due to the relatively small number of strategic acquirers in digital health with available capital and the ongoing freeze in the IPO market," DeGagne writes.

The bottom line: There's always 2024.