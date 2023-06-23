Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

AvoMD, an AI-enabled technology company seeking to combat clinician burnout, raised $5 million in seed funding, co-founder Yair Saperstein tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Physician burnout continues to loom over the health care industry, which is already rankled by a labor shortage and wage inflation.

Details: The round of funding was led by AlleyCorp.

Other investors in the round included Las Olas, Epsilon Health and MedMountain Ventures.

Additional investors include angel investor Dr. Kavita Patel, a venture partner at New Enterprise Associates, as well as Mirae, Dunamu, Columbia University, Mount Sinai Innovation Partners, StartUp Health, and 500 Startups.

How it works: AvoMD digitizes clinical evidence and best practices to provide physicians with interactive clinical guidelines, medical calculators, billing support and documentation automation.

Avo has developed standardized integrations with the largest electronic health record systems in the US.

It also supports AI model integration, which enables doctors to incorporate clinical predictions based on AI at the point of care.

"We want to help automate tasks and humanize the patient experience," Saperstein says.

What's next: Fresh funds will be used to grow out sales and marketing, build out EHR integration, R&D efforts and upgrades to the AI platform.

"This funding will have us set well into next year," Saperstein says, noting AvoMD could raise capital again in late 2024.

AvoMD, which is "closing in on $1 million annual recurring revenue," sees a path to profitability "in the next couple years," he adds.

State of play: Investors have been shelling out cash for companies that can automate repetitive and administrative tasks — freeing front line workers to spend more time providing care.

Laudio this month snagged $13M Series B for automation for tasks such as employee rounding, checking with new hires, checking in on patients, assessing overtime and quality audits.

Primary care company Carbon Health is using AI to write notes during patient appointments, one of the most time-intensive tasks for physicians, as tech continues to chip away at pain points for health care providers.

Clinical automation company Memora Health collected $30 million in undesignated funds April to automate patient communication.

One (not exactly fun) thing: Two of the three cofounders — Saperstein and Joongheum Park — are also physicians in New York City and had first-hand experience with clinical burnout.