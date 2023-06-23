Exclusive: AvoMD raises $5M seed to combat doctor burnout
AvoMD, an AI-enabled technology company seeking to combat clinician burnout, raised $5 million in seed funding, co-founder Yair Saperstein tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Physician burnout continues to loom over the health care industry, which is already rankled by a labor shortage and wage inflation.
Details: The round of funding was led by AlleyCorp.
- Other investors in the round included Las Olas, Epsilon Health and MedMountain Ventures.
- Additional investors include angel investor Dr. Kavita Patel, a venture partner at New Enterprise Associates, as well as Mirae, Dunamu, Columbia University, Mount Sinai Innovation Partners, StartUp Health, and 500 Startups.
How it works: AvoMD digitizes clinical evidence and best practices to provide physicians with interactive clinical guidelines, medical calculators, billing support and documentation automation.
- Avo has developed standardized integrations with the largest electronic health record systems in the US.
- It also supports AI model integration, which enables doctors to incorporate clinical predictions based on AI at the point of care.
- "We want to help automate tasks and humanize the patient experience," Saperstein says.
What's next: Fresh funds will be used to grow out sales and marketing, build out EHR integration, R&D efforts and upgrades to the AI platform.
- "This funding will have us set well into next year," Saperstein says, noting AvoMD could raise capital again in late 2024.
- AvoMD, which is "closing in on $1 million annual recurring revenue," sees a path to profitability "in the next couple years," he adds.
State of play: Investors have been shelling out cash for companies that can automate repetitive and administrative tasks — freeing front line workers to spend more time providing care.
- Laudio this month snagged $13M Series B for automation for tasks such as employee rounding, checking with new hires, checking in on patients, assessing overtime and quality audits.
- Primary care company Carbon Health is using AI to write notes during patient appointments, one of the most time-intensive tasks for physicians, as tech continues to chip away at pain points for health care providers.
- Clinical automation company Memora Health collected $30 million in undesignated funds April to automate patient communication.
One (not exactly fun) thing: Two of the three cofounders — Saperstein and Joongheum Park — are also physicians in New York City and had first-hand experience with clinical burnout.
- "Clinicians can build the best clinical tools because we know what we need best," Saperstein says.