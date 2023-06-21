Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Aledade, a company helping primary care practices shift to a value-based care model, closed a $260 million Series F funding led by new investor Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Why it matters: The deal values Aledade at a whopping $3.5 billion, Bloomberg reports, citing sources familiar, demonstrating robust demand for a VBC framework.

Details: Other investors in the round included Venrock, Avidity Partners, Omers Growth Equity, and Fidelity Management & Research Company.

The capital will go toward expanding Aledade's primary care network as well as strategic partnerships with national and regional health plans.

Funds will also be used to advance and enhance the technology and support for their partner practices and patients.

How it works: Founded in 2014, Aledade partners with independent practices, health centers and clinics, creating accountable care organization networks operating in a VBC model.

The company currently has more than 1,500 independent primary care practices across 45 states and the District of Columbia.

Aledade has more than 150 VBC-based contracts that cover greater than 2 million patients.

Aledade serves over 1 million patients under the Medicare Shared Savings Program and nearly 250,000 patients under Medicare Advantage contracts with national and regional health plan partners.

The big picture: Health care providers clinging to a fee-for-service model to retain revenue streams and profits continue to stymy the adoption of VBC.