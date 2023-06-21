Aledade raises $260M Series F for value-based care
Aledade, a company helping primary care practices shift to a value-based care model, closed a $260 million Series F funding led by new investor Lightspeed Venture Partners.
Why it matters: The deal values Aledade at a whopping $3.5 billion, Bloomberg reports, citing sources familiar, demonstrating robust demand for a VBC framework.
Details: Other investors in the round included Venrock, Avidity Partners, Omers Growth Equity, and Fidelity Management & Research Company.
- The capital will go toward expanding Aledade's primary care network as well as strategic partnerships with national and regional health plans.
- Funds will also be used to advance and enhance the technology and support for their partner practices and patients.
How it works: Founded in 2014, Aledade partners with independent practices, health centers and clinics, creating accountable care organization networks operating in a VBC model.
- The company currently has more than 1,500 independent primary care practices across 45 states and the District of Columbia.
- Aledade has more than 150 VBC-based contracts that cover greater than 2 million patients.
- Aledade serves over 1 million patients under the Medicare Shared Savings Program and nearly 250,000 patients under Medicare Advantage contracts with national and regional health plan partners.
The big picture: Health care providers clinging to a fee-for-service model to retain revenue streams and profits continue to stymy the adoption of VBC.
- Powerful incumbent providers can often wield disproportionate market leverage when negotiating reimbursement with health plans, with a significant ability to negotiate high commercial fee-for-service rates.