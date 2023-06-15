Share on email (opens in new window)

Patient check-in and billing tool developer Nelly raised a €15 million ($16.4 million) Series A, CEO Niklas Radner tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Despite numerous policy proposals and recommendations, the EU — like the U.S. — lacks a unified electronic health record system, creating a mammoth opportunity for tech-forward upstarts like Nelly.

Deal details: Lakestar led the round. B2venture and Motive Ventures joined.

Berlin-based Nelly will use the capital to develop additional products, deepen its fintech capabilities and expand into new sectors of the medical market.

Radner says he foresees the company raising a Series B "within the next one-to-two years, depending on our growth."

How it works: Nelly offers GDPR-compliant, virtual tools for patient admission, billing and payment.

Its tools integrate with existing practice management systems so patients can conduct registration, fill out medical history, sign documents and pay bills on a smartphone.

The company charges practices a monthly fee of roughly €170 ($184) and adds a fee for each invoice of about 2.5-3.5%.

Where it stands: Nelly's platform is in use by 450 practices representing roughly 350,000 patients, and has thus far digitized some 3 million documents, says Radner.

What they’re saying: "Our goal is to become the major financial management software for the health care space," Radner says.

"No platform has defined itself around becoming a financial operating system for health care," says Lakestar principal Akis Bratsos.

"We’ve been looking for a company to solve this in the European market, where we're trying to understand if there are companies that can scale beyond one country's borders."

The intrigue: As in the U.S., transitioning providers accustomed to paper-based forms to a digital system will take time.

"There are providers who’ve worked a certain way for 20 years, and now we come in and say, 'We have something new for you,'" says Radner. "It’s emotional."

State of play: Nelly's closest European rivals include several venture-backed companies that focus on one of the categories Nelly is aiming to span.

Doctolib, a French developer of patient appointment scheduling and referral tools, last March raised $549 million at a $6.4 billion valuation.

DocPlanner (ZnanyLekarz), a Polish medical appointment scheduling platform, in 2021 received an undisclosed amount of Series F round following an $89.8 million Series E in 2019.

This story has been corrected to reflect the latest amount the company raised before this story was published from €12.5 million to €15 million.