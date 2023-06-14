Share on email (opens in new window)

Hedge fund Arex Capital Management is pushing home health and hospice business Enhabit to launch a strategic review and explore a sale, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Enhabit is one of the last publicly-traded companies focused specifically on home health.

Details: Enhabit is interviewing two board directors put forward by Arex, which currently owns a 4.5% stake in the company.

Since being spun off from post-acute healthcare services provider Encompass Health in July 2022, Enhabit's share price has dropped nearly 50%.

The company is currently trading at $12.49 per share, for a market capitalization of about $620 million.

Enhabit could fetch a "potential sale price range of $30-$40 per share, more than triple Enhabit's current share price," Arex said in a letter viewed by Reuters.

Arex wants Enhabit to commit to starting a strategic review before the end of the year, as well as close any potential transaction following the two-year anniversary of the spinoff to avoid tax complications.

Zoom in: UnitedHealth in particular has been an acquisitive strategic in home health, buying LHC Group for $5.4 billion in February.

The payor then set its sights on Amedysis, which had agreed to sell to Option Care Health for $3.6 billion in May — only to receive a surprise $3.26 billion all-cash offer from UnitedHealth a month later.

CVS also made a significant move, closing an $8 billion acquisition of home assessments business Signify Health in March.

The big picture: Dealmaking in home health has been down this year, amid rising interest rates, wage pressures and the ending of the public health emergency.

Of note: With the implementation of the SEC's universal proxy card, activist investors have seen their success rate improve.

One win is already making an impact. Activist Carl Icahn nominated for three dissident seats on Illumina's board, and won one — a seat that ousted the $32 billion DNA sequencing company's chairman.

💭 Our thought bubble: As the chessboard of the home health industry shifts, so too does the buyer universe for smaller, private equity-backed home health businesses looking to exit.

Enhabit did not respond to a request for comment.