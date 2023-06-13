Exclusive: VSS makes minority investment in Olympus Cosmetic Group
Veronis Suhler Stevenson bought a minority stake in cosmetic surgery and dermatology provider Olympus Cosmetic Group, VSS principal Brad Corbin tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: The cosmetic surgery field is ripe for consolidation, as over 75% of surgeons are solo practitioners.
Details: The firm invested between $10 million and $25 million in Jacksonville, Florida-based Olympus.
- Fresh funds will finance add-on acquisitions, which are a "core part" of the growth strategy, Corbin tells Axios.
- The three founders remain the majority owners of the company.
- Olympus has three practices, but four total locations in Florida.
The big picture: VSS has been long interested in the sector and feels confident in the investment for several reasons, Corbin notes.
- "At a macro level, it's a large market, approximately $26 billion and it's been growing at an average annual rate of about 7% over the last five years," Corbin says.
- "These businesses generate strong profitability and free cash flow," he said.
Be smart: The US economy's fate remains murky and during the last recession, cosmetic surgeries were down.
- "An economic recession is certainly a risk, there's no question about that," Corbin says.
Yes, but: Olympus has practices in attractive growth markets, with customers that have healthy disposable incomes, Corbin says.
- "Additionally, the physicians are also well known for their clinical reputations, and have good market share within their respective markets," he adds.
What's next: Olympus provides non-surgical cosmetic dermatology procedures as well, and Corbin sees an opportunity to grow that segment of the business.
- The company has a pipeline of prospective acquisitions and is actively seeking other opportunities.
- VSS could look to finance future deals for Olympus with debt, but "for the time being, the investment is equity-focused."