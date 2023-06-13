Share on email (opens in new window)

Veronis Suhler Stevenson bought a minority stake in cosmetic surgery and dermatology provider Olympus Cosmetic Group, VSS principal Brad Corbin tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The cosmetic surgery field is ripe for consolidation, as over 75% of surgeons are solo practitioners.

Details: The firm invested between $10 million and $25 million in Jacksonville, Florida-based Olympus.

Fresh funds will finance add-on acquisitions, which are a "core part" of the growth strategy, Corbin tells Axios.

The three founders remain the majority owners of the company.

Olympus has three practices, but four total locations in Florida.

The big picture: VSS has been long interested in the sector and feels confident in the investment for several reasons, Corbin notes.

"At a macro level, it's a large market, approximately $26 billion and it's been growing at an average annual rate of about 7% over the last five years," Corbin says.

"These businesses generate strong profitability and free cash flow," he said.

Be smart: The US economy's fate remains murky and during the last recession, cosmetic surgeries were down.

"An economic recession is certainly a risk, there's no question about that," Corbin says.

Yes, but: Olympus has practices in attractive growth markets, with customers that have healthy disposable incomes, Corbin says.

"Additionally, the physicians are also well known for their clinical reputations, and have good market share within their respective markets," he adds.

What's next: Olympus provides non-surgical cosmetic dermatology procedures as well, and Corbin sees an opportunity to grow that segment of the business.