Blackstone-backed CARD files for bankruptcy, plans sale to founder
The Center for Autism and Related Disorders, a Blackstone-backed operator of 130 treatment centers in the U.S., is expected to be sold back to its founder, a move that follows the company's bankruptcy filing on Monday.
Why it matters: Blackstone's 2018 acquisition of CARD was seen as a bellwether, but this latest development could dull the shine of a space already plagued with labor shortages.
Details: CARD saw an $82 million net loss in the 12 months that ended in April 2023, which it attributes to long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., according to court filings in the Houston bankruptcy court and as reported by Reuters.
- Blackstone has been the majority owner since 2018 when the PE firm paid $600 million in an LBO structured deal.
- Founder Doreen Granpeesheh has an offer to buy it back for $25 million.
- Granpeesheh stepped down as CEO when the company was sold to Blackstone in 2018, but she retained a 21% equity stake.
- The Henderson, Nevada-based company specializes in applied behavioral analysis therapy for children.
By the numbers: CARD reported $160 million in revenue for the 12 months ending in April 2023.
- The company enters bankruptcy with $2 million in cash on hand and plans to fund its bankruptcy with an $18 million loan from primary lender, Ares Capital.
- Finances were impacted by rising interest rates on CARD's $245 million debt, as well as unsustainable rent costs for its 130 locations.
Zoom in: Per filings, CARD entered into long-term reimbursement contracts with health care providers between 2012 and 2016, at rates that haven't kept pace with inflation and growing wage pressures.
What's next: Selling to Granpeesheh would allow the company to retain the majority of 2,500 employees, per court filings.
- The intent is for all 130 centers to remain open and operating as normal, says a source familiar with the situation.
Catch up quick: When CARD was acquired by Blackstone, the business was reportedly marketed off $23 million in EBITDA — implying a sale multiple of around 20x.
- It represented the largest sponsor-driven autism deal at the time.
Of note: Representing Granpeesheh is Calex Partners, a shop run by former Berkery Noyes banker Jon Krieger — who led the original sale in 2018.