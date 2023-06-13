The Center for Autism and Related Disorders, a Blackstone-backed operator of 130 treatment centers in the U.S., is expected to be sold back to its founder, a move that follows the company's bankruptcy filing on Monday.

Why it matters: Blackstone's 2018 acquisition of CARD was seen as a bellwether, but this latest development could dull the shine of a space already plagued with labor shortages.

Details: CARD saw an $82 million net loss in the 12 months that ended in April 2023, which it attributes to long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., according to court filings in the Houston bankruptcy court and as reported by Reuters.

Blackstone has been the majority owner since 2018 when the PE firm paid $600 million in an LBO structured deal.

Founder Doreen Granpeesheh has an offer to buy it back for $25 million.

Granpeesheh stepped down as CEO when the company was sold to Blackstone in 2018, but she retained a 21% equity stake.

The Henderson, Nevada-based company specializes in applied behavioral analysis therapy for children.

By the numbers: CARD reported $160 million in revenue for the 12 months ending in April 2023.

The company enters bankruptcy with $2 million in cash on hand and plans to fund its bankruptcy with an $18 million loan from primary lender, Ares Capital.

Finances were impacted by rising interest rates on CARD's $245 million debt, as well as unsustainable rent costs for its 130 locations.

Zoom in: Per filings, CARD entered into long-term reimbursement contracts with health care providers between 2012 and 2016, at rates that haven't kept pace with inflation and growing wage pressures.

What's next: Selling to Granpeesheh would allow the company to retain the majority of 2,500 employees, per court filings.

The intent is for all 130 centers to remain open and operating as normal, says a source familiar with the situation.

Catch up quick: When CARD was acquired by Blackstone, the business was reportedly marketed off $23 million in EBITDA — implying a sale multiple of around 20x.

It represented the largest sponsor-driven autism deal at the time.

Of note: Representing Granpeesheh is Calex Partners, a shop run by former Berkery Noyes banker Jon Krieger — who led the original sale in 2018.