Exclusive: Syntax seeds $8M to demystify VBC contracts
Choosing a risk-based health care contract felt more like picking among a series of mystery flavors at an ice cream shop, Syntax CEO Rachael Jones learned after 25 years in the business — so she started a company to melt away the opacity.
Why it matters: Syntax raised $7.5 million in seed funding to launch publicly on Thursday, Jones tells Axios exclusively.
- "In value-based care today it’s kind of like Baskin-Robbins with its 31 flavors — there are all types of arrangements and [people] enter into them without a good understanding of what they signed up for, and then 6 months later when they aren’t saving money, they lose trust," says Jones.
Driving the news: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) in 2021 set a goal to bring all 63 million-plus Medicare beneficiaries into a value-based care (VBC) model by 2030, and escalating costs are pushing even commercial providers to experiment with risk-based models.
- "We see this as an opportunity to drive that growth," Jones says.
Details: Based in New York City and built at Redesign Health, Syntax is using the funds to launch, get its tools to market and start collecting feedback from payers and providers.
- Jones declined to say when the company aims to collect a Series A but said the seed funds give the company "a healthy runway."
How it works: New York City-based Syntax offers a two-sided virtual workspace that lets health plans, actuaries and providers collaborate on a value-based contract design that fits parties' needs and preferences.
- The company charges a per-patient, per-month fee that reflects the number of lives on health plans' value-based contracts.
The backstory: Before starting Syntax, Jones was SVP of performance analytics and quality at Cotiviti.
- "At Redesign, the biggest difference is I can start something and find product-market fit very fast," Jones says of the shift to the startup world.
State of play: While Syntax's approach is unique, it joins a growing cadre of value-based enablement companies that have attracted recent market attention.
- Vytalize Health, which assists small and independent senior care practices to take on risk, in February collected $100 million.
- CVS Health in March closed its $8 billion acquisition of Signify Health, which helps health systems and health plans shift to VBC arrangements with upside and downside risk-bearing contracts.
- Aledade, which uses data analytics to help independent clinical practices adopt VBC models, last summer raised $123 million in Series E funding at a reported $3.1 billion valuation.
What they're saying: "Risk contracts aren’t super complicated, but they’re much more nuanced than fee-for-service contracts," says Syntax advisor and HVC Incentives Advisory Group senior partner Francois de Brantes.
- de Brantes sees Syntax' model as helping to address that problem by allowing both parties to "understand the terms and conditions" of the contract, and providing "ongoing monitoring to the providers."