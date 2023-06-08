Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Choosing a risk-based health care contract felt more like picking among a series of mystery flavors at an ice cream shop, Syntax CEO Rachael Jones learned after 25 years in the business — so she started a company to melt away the opacity.

Why it matters: Syntax raised $7.5 million in seed funding to launch publicly on Thursday, Jones tells Axios exclusively.

"In value-based care today it’s kind of like Baskin-Robbins with its 31 flavors — there are all types of arrangements and [people] enter into them without a good understanding of what they signed up for, and then 6 months later when they aren’t saving money, they lose trust," says Jones.

Driving the news: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) in 2021 set a goal to bring all 63 million-plus Medicare beneficiaries into a value-based care (VBC) model by 2030, and escalating costs are pushing even commercial providers to experiment with risk-based models.

"We see this as an opportunity to drive that growth," Jones says.

Details: Based in New York City and built at Redesign Health, Syntax is using the funds to launch, get its tools to market and start collecting feedback from payers and providers.

Jones declined to say when the company aims to collect a Series A but said the seed funds give the company "a healthy runway."

How it works: New York City-based Syntax offers a two-sided virtual workspace that lets health plans, actuaries and providers collaborate on a value-based contract design that fits parties' needs and preferences.

The company charges a per-patient, per-month fee that reflects the number of lives on health plans' value-based contracts.

The backstory: Before starting Syntax, Jones was SVP of performance analytics and quality at Cotiviti.

"At Redesign, the biggest difference is I can start something and find product-market fit very fast," Jones says of the shift to the startup world.

State of play: While Syntax's approach is unique, it joins a growing cadre of value-based enablement companies that have attracted recent market attention.

Vytalize Health, which assists small and independent senior care practices to take on risk, in February collected $100 million.

CVS Health in March closed its $8 billion acquisition of Signify Health, which helps health systems and health plans shift to VBC arrangements with upside and downside risk-bearing contracts.

Aledade, which uses data analytics to help independent clinical practices adopt VBC models, last summer raised $123 million in Series E funding at a reported $3.1 billion valuation.

What they're saying: "Risk contracts aren’t super complicated, but they’re much more nuanced than fee-for-service contracts," says Syntax advisor and HVC Incentives Advisory Group senior partner Francois de Brantes.