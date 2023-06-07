Med-tech company Vertos Medical raised a $26 million Series C — hoped to be the company's final private fundraise before a public market debut, CEO Eric Wichems tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Chilly IPO markets are showing signs of thawing and the med-tech sector is particularly primed for an active 2024.

Details: The round was led by new investor Norwest Venture Partners.

Existing investors including Pitango Venture Capital also participated.

What's next: "We are on a path to break even and ideally, this will be the last financing before going IPO next year or so," Wichems said in an exclusive interview with Axios.

"We are high growth, demonstrated a profitable business in an under-penetrated market and we are not burning cash like crazy," he continues.

Alongside helping expand its sale and commercialization footprint, fresh funds may finance potential M&A, Wichems notes.

"If we find a good product, anywhere from early to commercial ready, we will be acquisitive," Wichems says.

Wichems declined to comment on company valuation but added that this is an "up round".

How it works: The company makes minimally invasive medical devices to guide procedures treating lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS).

It's best known for "mild," which is an image-guided outpatient procedure that removes a large root cause of LLS via a small incision

The procedure is nationally covered by Medicare and more than 1,000 physicians in the US are performing it.

What they're saying: "A lot of the work is building a standard of care and educating physicians and the public about this therapy before we go public," says Wichems.

"The orthopedic and/or spine has been an active investment space that is still under-invested in," Norwest Venture Partners general partner Zack Scott tells Axios.

"It is a serious problem and often people think it is a mechanical problem — but in reality, you just need to release pressure on the spine and don't have to restructure the whole back," he adds.

Flashback: This is Scott's second rodeo with Vertos, having invested in the company back in 2014 when he was a managing partner at Revelation Partners.