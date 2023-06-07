Exclusive: Upperline Health raises $58M for specialty VBC
Upperline Health, a value-based specialty care provider, secured $58.35 million to grow its accountable care organization (ACO), CEO David Thorpe tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Investors see specialty care as the next logical frontier for health care's shift to a value-based care (VBC) model.
Details: This round was led by Crestline Investors and had participation from previous investors Silversmith Capital Partners and Adam Boehler, CEO of Rubicon Founders.
- The breakdown is half debt and half equity, with Silversmith participating in the equity.
- Funding will go toward hiring more care team members, as well as improving the way Upperline collects and analyzes patient data, Thorpe says.
- Upperline, which has primarily grown organically, will also weigh acquisitions of other providers, he says.
What they're saying: "Despite 70% of healthcare providers being specialists, there has been little focus on value-based care arrangements with these physicians,” says Crestline managing director Marc Strauss.
- Unlike Upperline's prior fundraises, "the pool of people who were first-time interested investors in VBC was smaller," Thorpe says.
- "It was mostly folks who have been in VBC and knew the space and know the opportunity, despite fluctuations, and can tune out the white noise," he adds.
How it works: Nashville, Tennessee-based Upperline provides treatment for lower extremity injuries and conditions.
- Founded in 2017, the company currently serves 350,000 patients annually.
- There are 122 Upperline Health clinics across seven states (Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee).
- Care teams include advanced practice providers, physicians, care navigators, pharmacists, dietitians and social workers.
What's next: "We are EDBITA positive right now, so the runway depends on how quickly we want to grow and deploy the capital," Thorpe tells Axios.
- "This could be the last round of funding, outside of a possible recap down the road," he adds.
Catch up quick: Silversmith invested $29.75 million in Upperline back in 2018, when the company had only 8 doctors.
- The company received $28.35 million of development capital from six undisclosed investors on May 9, 2023, per PitchBook and is part of this round of funding.
- Total funding to date is $79 million.