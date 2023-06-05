Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Georgia health system Wellstar Health's Catalyst fund has a "full slate" of direct investments for the coming fiscal year, says Hank Capps, president of Catalyst by Wellstar.

Why it's the BFD: Funds like Catalyst are helping fill the financing chasm caused by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Driving the news: Wellstar launched a $100 million dollar fund last month, to be invested across digital health, customer experience, data, future of work, supply chain and logistics, and sustainability.

The first four direct investments announced were with med-tech company 410 Medical; pre-natal and postpartum digital health company Marani Health; antimicrobial tech company Vyv; and patient data company MetaCX.

Vyv; and patient data company MetaCX. "We anticipate having numerous more direct investments this fiscal year and a full slate for the coming fiscal year," Capps tells Axios.

What they're saying: "Now more than ever before, there is a real gap in funding innovation from early stage of concept and commercialization and high adoption of innovative ideas," says Kyle Chenet, CEO of 410 Medical.

"There is a lack of funding, especially in the Southeast, as fewer of these funds have positive impact in the state of Georgia," he adds.

Zoom in: 410 Medical, known for its handheld rapid infusion device Lifeflow, has raised $20 million including a $7.5 million Series B from Catalyst.

"We will leverage this capital, plus cash flow from revenue will fund the company through profitability and to be cash flow positive," Chenet says. "Then we will maybe pursue a growth equity investment in two to three years."

Meanwhile, Marani Health CEO Ann Holder says access to quality pre-natal and birthing care is more limited in Georgia, noting the state will be the first Marani deploys to.

The company is currently submitting its remote fetal-monitoring device for regulatory approval to the FDA and is eyeing a Series A fundraise now, the CEO says.

"We are selling into large hospital systems who understand how to make care delivery more efficient and provide better outcomes and help hospital profitability," she says.

By the numbers: Wellstar plans to make 50 direct investments, to create a portfolio of funds that will have 150 indirect investments, Capps says.