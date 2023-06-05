Share on email (opens in new window)

Great Hill Partners has decided not to exit Pareto Health — despite receiving offers — and opted to add Warburg Pincus as a co-investor.

Why it's the BFD: The decision reflects the realities of some challenges facing firms looking for exits in this market.

Details: Great Hill Partners will retain an equal stake to Warburg Pincus after the deal, alongside a significant continuing investment from the current management team.

Details on the deal were not disclosed.

Context: Rafael Cofino, managing director at Great Hill, told Aaron that it received lots of interest in the Philadelphia-based employee benefits platform, but opted not to sell.

Great Hill originally invested an undisclosed amount in 2019. Madison Capital Funding provided debt financing in the form of a $75 million term loan and a $10 million revolver. As a result of the transaction, the company was recapitalized.

The company received $10.44 million of debt financing in the form of a loan from Golub Capital BDC 3 and Golub Capital BDC on September 30, 2021, per PitchBook.

"This collaboration was more about driving the growth of the business with a familiar and trusted partner," he says. "Some strategics may be on the sidelines with financial tightening, so firms will be thinking about exits in multiple steps, taking chips off the table and this is one way to do that."

What they're saying: "Employers are facing rising costs, increased volatility from things like specialty drugs and gene therapies, and claims that now extend for years," said T.J. Carella, managing director and head of health care at Warburg, in a statement.

"This triple threat combines to make health insurance one of the most vexing challenges for employers."

What's next: The strategic growth plan will have some focus areas, including market presence.

"We want Pareto to be available to every employer at every state, we have done some work in expanding but more needs to be done there," said Cofino.

"We want to serve the employers and brokers, currently ongoing maintenance on the tech, building AI and incorporating propriety data to be more nimble and smarter to underwrite and scale the model."

The bottom line: "Pareto has proven its unique business model with a hard dollar ROI on benefits while improving experience and outcomes," Cofino said.