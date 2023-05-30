Share on email (opens in new window)

Fertility benefits management company Progyny is actively vetting prospective fertility and women's health acquisitions, CEO Pete Anevski tells Axios.

Why it matters: While plenty of emerging women's health technology companies are seeking capital, the VC community has taken a step back from the sector of late — leaving room for strategics to scoop.

What they're saying: "We have long been profitable and we have a strong balance sheet," Anevski says.

"We are actively exploring M&A opportunities that make sense for our clients and investors," he says, adding that no deal is imminent.

"And just in areas immediately adjacent to the fertility and family building industry, but across women’s health categories."

By the numbers: Progyny, which reported Q1 2023 earnings earlier this month, is on track to book more than $1.5 billion in revenue this year.

With a market capitalization of $3.5 billion, the company has cash and cash equivalents of about $200 million and no debt.

Context: According to the latest World Health Organization study, 1 in 6 people are impacted by infertility.

The success rate for single embryo transfers is 91% for Progyny members, compared with the national average of 72.5%, per data from management.

The success rate for live births is 54.3% for Progyny members, compared with the national average of 42.7%.

Zoom in: "We estimate that PGNY has captured roughly 380 of 8,000-plus employers and 5.4 million of 80 million-plus lives in the potential TAM," says David Larsen, equity research analyst, BTIG.

"This means that the in-sell and growth potential of PGNY is high, and with a strong labor market, employers seem to be demanding more fertility services," he says.

Zoom out: Women's health technology startups offering family planning services like abortion, contraception and fertility care saw an influx of funding in 2021 and 2022.

The Dobbs decision which overturned Roe v. Wade and triggered abortion bans in over a dozen states nearly a year ago, also buoyed interest

Yes, but: That initial swell of excitement has waned as investors navigate the aftershock of a banking crisis, per PitchBook.