GHO Capital and Partners Group invested in pharma services company Sterling Pharma Solutions at a valuation of just under £500 million, says a source familiar with the deal.

Why it's the BFD: It's the latest example of private equity firms partnering to deploy capital — a phenomenon expected to persist as long as financing is tight.

Details: GHO, which has been Sterling's majority owner since 2019, when Sterling was a single asset and single location in Newcastle. GHO will remain as such and the current management team will stay in place.

Partners Group acquires a significant minority stake, per a press release.

GHO's investment is supported by an investor consortium led by funds managed by AlpInvest Partners and Pantheon Ventures.

What they're saying: "We like that Sterling has unique capabilities to partner with pharma and biotech companies over the long haul," Andrea Ponti, managing partner, GHO.

"Their knowledge of complex chemistry and ability to scale up chemistry is unmatched," he continues. "Chemistry in small quantities is different than in big quantities, and to get the same results in bigger batches is hard to achieve and they can do that."

On Partners Group's participation, Ponti says GHO wanted a PE group with experience in pharma manufacturing, "to set the price of the transaction as we were both buyer and sellers."

Partners Group participated in a short sale process, he adds.

He declined to comment on the purchase price.

How it works: Sterling offers contract development manufacturing services for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and antibody-drug conjugates.

The company has five manufacturing facilities in the U.S., the U.K. and Ireland and is a supply chain partner for several Big Pharma companies.

Under GHO's helm, the company has been acquisitive, adding five facilities to its reach since 2019.

What's next: Fresh funds will allow Sterling to pursue additional strategic acquisitions.

M&A will be a part of future growth but the main objective will be adding more facilities in various locations.

"Will be looking to add more facilities over time," he said. "We made four acquisitions in previous investment and we will make further site acquisitions in the next few years as the company grows."

The bottom line: "Since COVID, there has been more of a focus on supply chain reliability and the outsourcing trend of specialist capabilities," Ponti says.