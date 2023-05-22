Exclusive: Leadoptik pursues miniature feat in "seeing" lung cancer
Leadoptik CEO Reza Khorasaninejad is attempting no small scientific feat: developing human hair-sized technology to help doctors spot lung cancer early.
Why it matters: The company raised $5 million in seed funding led by MetaVC Partners with support from Sony Innovation Fund, SOSV, and others, Khorasaninejad tells Axios exclusively.
Details: Funds will go toward hiring, product development, clinical studies, and pursuing regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
- Khorasaninejad expects Leadoptik to raise a Series A in the summer of 2024.
How it works: The San Jose, California-based company is building a probe to navigate narrow airways and imaging systems to enable real-time imaging, tumor detection and biopsy guidance.
- Leadoptik is working with nano-sized materials (a human hair is about 60,000 nanometers thick) with the bold goal of enabling surgeons to see objects 50 times smaller than today’s imaging systems permit.
- A core component of its imaging technology is the ability to adapt to movement inside the lungs — as patients breathe — with what it calls adaptive focusing, which makes use of multiple focal spots rather than one to capture a high-resolution image.
- "Most of the time technologies today are blind. They take tissue near the nodule and collect it without real-time imaging," says Khorasaninejad. "We can see where the needle goes, when it punctures the nodule, and where we take tissue from."
What they're saying: MetaVC managing partner Conrad Burke tells Axios he foresees interest from academic medical centers and hospitals in Leadoptik's imaging devices.
What's happening: Leadoptik is targeting hospitals in areas with the largest lung cancer biopsy volume such as Los Angeles, Florida and New York.
- The company is also pursuing FDA clearance as a Class II medical device under the 510(k) pathway.
- Importantly, Leadoptik is not attempting to diagnose lung cancer but rather to assist clinicians in identifying it.
Flashback: Khorasaninejad, a former Harvard research associate whose 2016 paper on high-end optical lenses landed him on the cover of Science magazine, built a prototype of Leadoptik's system in his garage in 2020.
- That's where he met Burke, who says he was attracted by Khorasaninejad's "infectious energy."
- "He called it speed dating," says Khorasaninejad. "We did that for a year and then he became interested in leading this round."
State of play: Most of Leadoptik's potential rivals are publicly traded medical device and imaging giants that manufacture one of the two components of Leadoptik's system. For example...
- Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) has a market cap of $76.7 million.
- Olympus, based in Japan, has a market cap of $2.89 trillion.