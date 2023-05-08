Baxter selling CMO unit to Advent and Warburg for $4.25 billion

Share on email (opens in new window)

Private equity firms Advent International and Warburg Pincus have agreed to buy Baxter International's contract manufacturing unit for $4.25 billion.

Details: Baxter will receive $4.25 billion in cash, with after-tax proceeds estimated at around $3.4 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of this year, pending regulatory approval.

For the fourth quarter, Baxter estimates the deal will dilute about 10 cents per share to the company’s earnings.

Perella Weinberg Partners and Sullivan & Cromwell were financial and legal advisors to Baxter, respectively.

Moelis and Truist Securities were financial advisors and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Ropes & Gray were legal advisors to Advent and Warburg Pincus.

Catch up fast: Baxter's CMO division drew interest from strategics including Celltrion and Thermo Fisher Scientific, plus private equity firms KKR and Carlyle.

Proceeds will help Baxter pay down debt, which grew from its $10.5 billion acquisition of medical device maker Hillrom in 2021.

Look ahead: Baxter announced plans in January to spin off its renal care and acute therapies units over the next 12 to 18 months.

Why it matters: Corporate divestitures have become increasingly important for private equity, as sponsor-to-sponsor sales have stagnated. Also on the rise are club deals, given difficulties in securing leveraged financing at attractive rates.

