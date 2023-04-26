Hearing-health startup TympaHealth raised $23 million in Series A funding, CEO Krishan Ramdoo tells Axios exclusively.

Why it's the BFD: Roughly 1 in 5 U.S. residents over age 12 has hearing loss and the condition's prevalence rises with age, but Medicare doesn't cover hearing aids or aid-fitting exams.

Deal details: Octopus Ventures led the round with support from new backers Dara Capital, Rezayat and individual investors Bob Davis and Jeff Leerink, as well as previous investors.

London-based Tympa will use the capital to expand in the U.S. and has named former Oticon executive David Horowitz vice president of sales for the country.

Ramdoo expects the company to raise its Series B in 2024.

How it works: Tympa serves roughly 28,000 patients a month by training a range of providers to perform virtual hearing assessments and diagnostics, which are then logged in its homegrown electronic health record.

In the U.K., the company provides its hardware and software on a £200 ($248) monthly subscription basis to organizations including Walgreens Boots Alliance, Sonova, Bupa and the British National Health Service (NHS).

At roughly 100 pharmacies, pharmacists use Tympa's tech to conduct hearing assessments and diagnostics.

The company has plans to publish more in peer-reviewed medical journals, says Ramdoo.

In 2022, it published a small study in The Journal of Laryngology and Otology concluding that medical students could use its smartphone-enabled video otoscopes to conduct ear exams and do wax removal.

What's next: In the U.S., Tympa is targeting primary care settings, retailers and pharmacies.

"Our secret sauce is the digital platform," Ramdoo tells Axios.

Of note: Several studies, including a 2020 international review published in The Lancet, place hearing loss among a dozen other modifiable risk factors for dementia — meaning early intervention may offer some protection against the disease.

The backstory: A practicing ear nose and throat surgeon for the NHS, Ramdoo had a "lightbulb moment" to start Tympa after participating in its clinical entrepreneurship program and seeing a patient's life changed dramatically by a hearing aid.

"When I followed up six months later, she was a completely new person," says Ramdoo.

What they're saying: Octopus Ventures partner and Tympa investor Joe Stringer sees equal market-capturing potential for the startup in the U.K. and U.S.

"It’s a wide open competitive landscape," Stringer says. "It's a perfect storm with end-users who are willing to pay, professionals who want to use it to make themselves more efficient, plus product market fit."

State of play: An FDA decision last summer to move hearing aids over the counter has pushed startups and large tech companies toward the hearing health market, expected to generate $12 billion in sales by 2031, per a recent Kenneth Research report.

Hybrid hearing care startup Yes Hearing last fall collected $10 million in Series A funds led by Blue Heron Capital.

Employer-facing hearing support startup Tuned last fall debuted with $2.5 million in seed capital.

