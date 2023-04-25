Kenvue's $3.3 billion IPO terms

Kenvue, the consumer health products unit spun out of J&J, announced terms for its IPO with a $3.3 billion raise.

Why it matters: If successful, Kenvue's could be the largest U.S. IPO since Rivian went public in late 2021 — and would inject much-needed optimism into the public markets.

Details: The Skillman, N.J.-based company plans to offer 151.2 million shares (100% synthetic secondary) at a price range of $20 to $23, according to Renaissance Capital.

At the midpoint of the proposed range, Kenvue would command a fully diluted market value of $40.6 billion.

The company expects to pay a quarterly dividend starting in 3Q23.

The company booked $15 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended Jan. 1.

What's next: Kenvue will list on the NYSE under the symbol KVUE.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Citi, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, HSBC, RBC Capital Markets, and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The company will price during the week of May 1.

Catch up quick: J&J announced 17 months ago that it would spin off the consumer health unit, following similar moves by pharma rivals GSK and Pfizer.

Zoom in: The unit houses some big-name and often-used brands.

Its differentiated portfolio of well-known brands includes Tylenol, Band-Aid, Neutrogena, Aveeno, Nicorette, Zyrtec, and Listerine.

J&J's consumer health segment generated revenue of $14.6 billion in full-year 2021.

Consumer health generated sales of $14.95 billion in 2022, a 0.5% decline from the year prior. The group accounted for 16% of the company’s overall revenue, according to J&J.

State of play: The Kenvue spinoff pulls from an established playbook of pharma spinning out or divesting their consumer health divisions.