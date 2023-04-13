Exclusive: Arcadia inks $125M recap with Vista Credit Partners
Peloton Equity-backed Arcadia received $125 million in new financing from Vista Credit Partners, CEO Michael Meucci tells Axios exclusively.
Why it's the BFD: Meucci thinks the company is positioned to be cash-flow sustainable within the next year.
Details: The data orchestration platform helping health care organizations succeed in value-based care is still owned by Peloton Equity.
- The recapitalization from VCP, the credit-lending arm of Vista Equity Partners, comprises debt, two sources familiar tell Axios.
- Meucci declined to comment on structure, noting only that the "vehicle is non-dilutive investment in the business and has the option to provide future incremental capital as needed."
- "We are in the right spot and very well positioned," he said. "This funding buys us an enormous runway and gives us options for future strategic and/or organic growth."
Catch up quick: Axios previously reported Peloton started a sale process for the asset last August, marketing it on $80 million of ARR.
What's next: "We are going to improve our platform with new analytics content and evolving solutions, invest in customer partnerships and potentially do some inorganic growth," says Meucci.
- He noted that since the company's inception in 2002, the company has seen mostly organic growth.
- "We will look to acquire capabilities," he said. "With a strong balance sheet and a partner like VCP, we will have lots of additional growth avenues."
How it works: Arcadia extracts and aggregates disparate clinical and claims-based data from the EHR, providing insights and analytics for multiple use cases.
- That includes helping organizations transition to value-based care by, for example, finding and closing gaps in care and managing medical costs for specific populations.
- Other applications include improving risk-adjustment accuracy or payment integrity, as well as real-world data to support clinical research.
- Its customers span health systems, providers, payers, ACOs and life science companies.
Driving the news: Debt is expensive in today's difficult financing market, but Peloton and Arcadia were able to find a partner willing to get creative, Meucci says.
- "We chatted with 10-15 different shops and its rare you get your first choice," said Meucci. "We knew we what we wanted in terms of structure, size and terms."
The big picture: Despite health care moving toward a value-based care framework, the old fee-for-service model is still alive and kicking.
- "Fee-for-service won’t be dead for a long time," said Meucci. "Health care is complex and most providers have a shoe in each canoe."