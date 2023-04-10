Digital therapeutics trailblazer Pear Therapeutics filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday following months of setbacks.

Why it matters: The Boston-based company made history as the first to secure regulatory clearance for a prescription digital therapeutic — but ran into issues securing insurance reimbursement.

Details: With financial advice from boutique investment bank MTS Health Partners, Pear plans to sell through an auction process. It has terminated 170 employees, or roughly 92% of its employees.

CEO Corey McCann has stepped down from his role but will continue to serve on the company’s board.

The company said it evaluated a range of options in an effort to optimize value for all stakeholders and significantly shrink operating expenses before deciding on Chapter 11.

Foley Hoag and Gibbons are offering legal counsel, while Sonoran Capital Advisors was appointed as restructuring adviser.

Catch up quick: Pear, whose therapeutics are designed to address conditions including insomnia and substance use disorder (SUD), merged with SPAC Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. at a valuation of $1.6 billion in 2021.

In 2022, the company underwent two rounds of layoffs and, finding itself short on cash, paused work on its clinical pipeline.

Pear said in a regulatory filing last month that it was exploring strategic options via MTS ahead of a formal restructuring.

The company in Q2 2022 reduced its revenue forecasts for the year to between $14 million and $16 million (down from $22 million), citing slow progress with private payers, per MedTech Dive.

Of the 11,000 prescriptions it saw written for its apps that quarter, just over half were fulfilled. Of those, only 45% were paid for, falling below Pear’s target rate of 50% to 65% payment for the year.

How it worked: The company had three digital therapeutics on the market for insomnia, SUD and opioid use disorder (OUD).

Through clinical trials, Pear succeeded in getting clearance from federal regulators to market its products.

Yet the company struggled to secure reimbursement for its novel treatments, especially among commercial and government payers.

The average selling price for one of its treatments was $1,195, per its annual report.

What they [were] saying: “There’s a lot of work before we can imagine a world where there’s universal coverage for [prescription digital therapeutics],” Pear CFO Chris Guiffre said during Q2 '22 earnings.

What we're watching: With reimbursement being a sticking point, Pear's business is likely to be stripped and sold for parts — like its intellectual property, clinical trial base and its technology.