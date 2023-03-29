In today's deal doldrums, investors are learning the art of patience, sources tell Axios at Nashville's ViVE health care conference.

Why it matters: This has been the slowest first quarter for global M&A since 2013, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv.

What's happening: With dry powder available but few new deals to deploy it to, firms are using their capital to invest in their own portfolios, one managing director at a bulge-bracket PE firm says.

"This way they capture more ownership and also lengthen the runway on their hold of the business," the MD says.

"With this current investment environment, there are going to be down rounds," one general partner at an early-stage VC firm comments. "Series B could be the trickiest going forward."

Coining it the "Series B blind spot," the VC partner says investing at that level means taking a risk on a company without a long track record.

Yes, but: Activity hasn't halted entirely, and in the private equity world, dealmakers are starting to pick up their pencils.

"Things are starting to thaw a bit," says a principal at a middle market PE firm. "There are good businesses that still need funding."

"We are working proprietary deals that we sourced, as those are more economical than going through the auction process," he says.

Zoom in: "Value-based care outcomes continue to be very investable," says one health tech investment banker. "There is no cap to growth despite some headwinds; profit pools are shifting to better and more efficient business models."

The bottom line: "The absence of capital does not mean absence of innovation," says another VC partner.