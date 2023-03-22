Enhanced Healthcare Partners has invested $45 million into revenue cycle management (RCM) tech company Janus Healthcare, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: RCM remains low-hanging fruit to help health systems become more efficient and thus more profitable — presenting a compelling value proposition for PE.

Details: Fresh funds will finance market expansion and product development, with a focus on organic growth, says EHP partner Won Park, who declined to comment on deal terms.

EHP invests in companies generating around $8 million in recurring revenue, Park says.

"We believe we can grow it to a company making $100- to $200 million in revenue," he adds.

Janus is not yet profitable, sources say, and is valued at $206 million, per PitchBook. EHP declined to comment on financials.

Catch up quick: Founded in 2020, Janus has raised about $10 million from investors including Caduceus Capital Partners and Ensemble Health Partners.

The deal with EHP was sourced proprietarily after more than a year of relationship building, Park tells Axios.

EHP looked at more than 50 RCM assets before landing on Janus.

"It is a company that is transformative, disruptive in revenue cycle management space and is efficient with its capital," Park says.

What's next: "The plan is to hold it for around five years, but you never know," Park says.

"Strategics have been circling this asset."

Between the lines: "Janus has been very capital efficient, and despite it growing like a weed it has been operating with a bootstrap mentality," Park says.