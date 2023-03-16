Firmament has hired Moelis to run a sale process for its portfolio company Independence Dental Services, as reported by Mergermarket and confirmed by Axios.

Why it matters: The DSO asset was on the block last year, only to be taken off. If the latest effort is successful, it would represent a rare exit in today's difficult LBO market.

Details: Moelis was just hired and materials have not been sent out yet, sources tell Axios.

Exact launch timing is TBD and dependent on market conditions, but an auction will likely be sponsor-focused, one source says.

The company generates more than $20 million in EBITDA, the source adds.

Independence Dental's EBITDA was pegged at the mid-teens of millions, per the Mergermarket report.

Flashback: Independence Dental was founded in 2020 in partnership with Firmament.

Independence was on the block via Cantor Fitzgerald and marketing itself off $40m in adjusted EBITDA, per Mergermarket.

No transaction was announced, but a handful of acquisitions in Independence's pipeline did not move forward, bringing the company's EBITDA down to its current level, that report says.

State of play: DSOs are still popular platform plays for private equity, with long-in-the-tooth assets primed for an exit, alongside businesses acquired more recently that may hit the block when market conditions allow.