Private equity-backed PointClickCare acquired value-based care EHR and care management platform Patient Pattern, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The deal helps senior care giant PointClickCare further build its value-based care engine as health care shifts away from fee-for-service.

Details: Hellman & Friedman and JMI Equity-backed PointClickCare — valued at $5 billion as of 2022 — declined to disclose deal terms or updated valuation details.

Patient Pattern offers care management solutions for Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plans, ACO REACH participants, and PACE programs, as well as providers tradition

The company also helps practices manage fee-for-service patients in tandem with VBC frameworks, as well as facilitates VBC reimbursement for skilled nursing facilities.

What they're saying: "The shift to value-based care continues to accelerate each year, especially as providers are increasingly taking on more risk," says PointClickCare SVP and general manager of senior care Travis Palmquist.

"Institutional Special Needs Plans (I-SNPs) specifically, demonstrate the enormous potential of aligned value-based care models," he adds.

The deal lets PointClickCare "potentially take on more risk-bearing responsibilities, particularly with high-needs populations," Palmquist says.

By the numbers: The number of patients treated within the value-based care landscape could roughly double in the next five years, according to a recent McKinsey and Company study.

Growth in valued-based care creates about approximately $500 billion in enterprise value today and may be on track to reach $1 trillion as the landscape matures, said the study.

State of play: Senior-focused value-based care is booming, with several players emerging to tackle various ends of the market.

Lifespark, a senior care tech startup, was seeking $50 million in growth equity funding, Axios reported in September 2022.

Upward Health, an in-home primary care provider, raised a $15.8 million Series B led by Heritage Group in September 2022.

Remote home care company Biofourmis tipped its Series D round to $320 million in August 2022 with a $20 million extension from Intel Capital.

Wellvana Health, a Martin Ventures-backed value-based care enabler, was exploring strategic alternatives, Axios reported in October 2022.

What's next: "Acquisitions have and continue to be a key mechanism for us to accelerate PointClickCare’s vision and growth," says Palmquist, though he noted there are currently no plans for another buy.

The bottom line: "We’re focused on positively impacting the care of high-need populations, and investing in value-based care — the future of senior care — allows us to do that," Palmquist says.