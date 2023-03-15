Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Exclusive: PointClickCare acquires Patient Pattern

Aaron Weitzman
Illustration of binary code surrounded by abstract shapes, red crosses, and dollar elements.

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

Private equity-backed PointClickCare acquired value-based care EHR and care management platform Patient Pattern, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The deal helps senior care giant PointClickCare further build its value-based care engine as health care shifts away from fee-for-service.

Details: Hellman & Friedman and JMI Equity-backed PointClickCare — valued at $5 billion as of 2022 — declined to disclose deal terms or updated valuation details.

  • Patient Pattern offers care management solutions for Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plans, ACO REACH participants, and PACE programs, as well as providers tradition
  • The company also helps practices manage fee-for-service patients in tandem with VBC frameworks, as well as facilitates VBC reimbursement for skilled nursing facilities.

What they're saying: "The shift to value-based care continues to accelerate each year, especially as providers are increasingly taking on more risk," says PointClickCare SVP and general manager of senior care Travis Palmquist.

  • "Institutional Special Needs Plans (I-SNPs) specifically, demonstrate the enormous potential of aligned value-based care models," he adds.
  • The deal lets PointClickCare "potentially take on more risk-bearing responsibilities, particularly with high-needs populations," Palmquist says.

By the numbers: The number of patients treated within the value-based care landscape could roughly double in the next five years, according to a recent McKinsey and Company study.

  • Growth in valued-based care creates about approximately $500 billion in enterprise value today and may be on track to reach $1 trillion as the landscape matures, said the study.

State of play: Senior-focused value-based care is booming, with several players emerging to tackle various ends of the market.

What's next: "Acquisitions have and continue to be a key mechanism for us to accelerate PointClickCare’s vision and growth," says Palmquist, though he noted there are currently no plans for another buy.

The bottom line: "We’re focused on positively impacting the care of high-need populations, and investing in value-based care — the future of senior care — allows us to do that," Palmquist says.

Go deeper