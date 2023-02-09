Health tech company Olive AI laid off 215 employees on Thursday, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Once considered the darling of health system automation, Olive has had a grueling year amid questions about the efficacy of its software.

Details: The latest cuts represent roughly 35% of the company, sources tell Axios.

The company, whose numbers once totaled over 1,400 people, had about 630 employees in its ranks before this round of layoffs, the people say.

What they're saying: "I can confirm that today Olive announced it has reduced the size of its workforce to continue to focus on its business strategy and pursue our ability to make a positive impact on the health care industry," Jenna Brubaker, VP of organizational effectiveness, tells Axios.

"The decision was based on the continued economic conditions affecting tech companies like Olive, as well as anticipation of continued financial strain among health care providers," Brubaker says.

Zoom in: The company has been beleaguered in recent months by the departure of multiple health system customers and high-level executives and a previous mass layoff.

Last fall it also made plans to divest significant portions of its products and services to sibling company Rotera.

Catch up quick: Olive in 2021 collected $400 million in Series H funding in a round led by Vista Equity Partners and joined by Intermountain Ventures, Tiger Global, Base10 Partners and other undisclosed backers.

Axios last spring published an investigation alleging that Olive's promises to save hospitals millions of dollars don't deliver based on documents and interviews with 16 people.

Last summer, Olive CEO Sean Lane announced in a company-wide email the company would shift its strategy by narrowing its offerings. The company also laid off 450 people that month.

Context: Layoffs are reverberating across the tech industry as a tough market visits reality checks on companies in the space, and health tech has been no exception.

Hybrid chronic care company Thirty Madison last summer laid off 3% of the company.

Virtual care infrastructure startup Wheel this week cut 28% of its workforce, per MobiHealthNews, following a previous round of layoffs in August.

Software giant Athenahealth reduced its global workforce by a little less than 3%.

This story has been updated to reflect Olive's response.