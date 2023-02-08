Exclusive: Hearing startup Tuned adds leaders with fresh funds
Tuned is pushing forward with its goal of getting hearing support recognized as a core piece of employee health.
Why it matters: The New York-based company raised $3.5 million in a seed extension round to grow its commercial team, CEO Danny Aronson tells Axios exclusively.
- "We are heads down filling our ranks with people who are incredibly respected in the category," Aronson says.
- Those people include new board members Lon Bender, who's an Academy Award-winning supervising sound editor, and former Teladoc Health VP Randy Forman.
Deal details: Distributed Ventures led and was joined by insiders Idealab NY and Elements Health Ventures.
Flashback: When Tuned debuted with $2.5 million in seed funding in September, Aronson told Axios the company would collect its Series A in 2023.
- The company is on track to meet that goal, Aronson says.
Context: A recent FDA decision to move hearing aids over the counter (OTC) is pushing startups and large tech companies toward the hearing health market, which is expected to generate roughly $12 billion in sales by 2031, per a recent Kenneth Research report.
- Hybrid hearing care startup Yes Hearing in November pulled in a $10 million Series A round.
- Apple in 2021 began studying AirPods' potential as hearing aids and more recently made them usable as such.
- Before the FDA ruling, "you had audiologists saying, 'Come back to us when your problem is severe enough for us to sell you a $6,000 device.' Now we can say, 'You are not destined to have severe hearing loss,'" Aronson says.
How it works: Tech-agnostic Tuned offers its tools to employers, typically charging a per-member-per-month fee. Its users are, on average, between age 28 and 42.
- Users submit an online questionnaire designed to spot red flags that might require in-person care, such as sudden significant hearing loss.
- Those who aren't flagged and directed to a clinic are guided through two types of hearing exercises, and then meet virtually with an audiologist who reviews their results and offers suggestions on supportive technology, whether it’s device- or software-based.
State of play: The company is now working with half a dozen employers and is "on target" to court 15 by the end of the year, Aronson says.
The intrigue: The company faces a dual challenge of educating consumers and employers around the importance of hearing as a core component of health and hiring medical professionals amid widespread shortages of health workers.
- "It’s met with skepticism upfront," Shawn Ellis, a Tuned investor and managing partner at Distributed Ventures, tells Axios.
- "Initially employers are thinking you're talking about people over 70, but when you’re looking at mild-to-moderate hearing loss and Tinnitus, it’s a broad U.S. population that needs that support," Ellis adds.
What's next: Tuned plans to launch a pediatric vertical in the third quarter of the year and is still mulling a potential direct-to-consumer offering, Ellis and Aronson say.