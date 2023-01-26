Walgreens is mulling a sale of its pharmacy automation business iA, which could fetch up to $2 billion, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: The future of pharmacy services is murky, with Walgreens, CVS and Amazon all pursuing disparate strategies.

Details: Walgreens is working with advisers and expects to launch a process next month, per Bloomberg.

Indianapolis-based iA offers automation software solutions helping pharmacies fill prescriptions.

Catch up fast: Walgreens took a majority stake in iA from a consortium of PE firms for $451 million in 2021.

State of play: Walgreens, CVS and Amazon have made clear their intent to own primary care. Their strategies around pharmacy are less obvious.

CVS just acquired MedAvail's SpotRx pharmacies in certain cities in Arizona, California and Florida, seeming to double down on its commitment.

Meanwhile, Amazon has made piecemeal moves, initially disrupting the industry with its $750 million acquisition of PillPack in 2018 and this week launching RxPass, a monthly prescription drug pass.

What they're saying: Antonio Ciaccia, a pharmacy sector analyst and the CEO of research firm 46brooklyn, called a possible iA divest "a surprising move."

Automation has become increasingly important in pharmacy, and there's value to owning the asset in-house, Ciaccia says.

"Especially given some of the internal issues Walgreens and all pharmacy chains have had related to staffing, it would seem that this would be a need rather than something to sell off," he continues.

Walgreens declined to comment.