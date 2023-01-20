Alpine Investors-backed DSO Lightwave Dental is on the block, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: With several PE-backed peers reaching 5-year-plus hold times, Lightwave could be one of a handful of sponsor-backed dental platforms coming to market after a sluggish 2022.

What's happening: Houlihan Lokey is advising Woodbridge, Virginia-based Lightwave, the sources say.

Lightwave is being marketed on around $40 million in EBITDA, they note.

The process launched in the fourth quarter of 2022, one source adds.

Driving the news: Yesterday, HGGC announced its acquisition of Utah-based DSO Dentive.

That deal was a leveraged buyout, HGGC partner Pat Dugoni told Axios, declining to disclose the lender or other financials.

Not only was Dentive around the same size, at $40 million of EBITDA per Axios reporting (Dugoni declined to comment), but that auction was also led by Houlihan Lokey.

Catch up fast: Alpine acquired Lightwave in 2016 for an undisclosed price.

The company has executed several acquisitions since, most recently buying Blue Ridge Orthodontics and Smoky Mountain Dentistry in March 2022.

Lightwave has 76 practices across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama, over 1,800 employees, and is a non-Medicaid provider, per its website.

Context: Dental platforms generating from $20 million to $40 million in EBITDA are continuing to trade at 12x to 15x EBITDA, one source says.

"If it's fully integrated, no Medicaid, has a good management team and a good integration team, they're going to fetch in that 13x to 14x range," he says.

Additionally, although buyers are taking a more critical eye on EBITDA adjustments, the source noted that many platforms are still getting deal pipeline credit for their financials.

Of note: Dental bolt-ons aren't exactly cheap at the moment.

Practices in the $1 million to $2 million EBITDA range are fetching upper-single-digit to lower-double-digit multiples, a source says.

Paying up for add-on acquisitions could come back to bite DSOs that are still recovering from the pandemic impact and the ongoing labor crisis.

State of play: Though PE hold times are stretching longer, several long-in-the-tooth assets seem due for a trade soon.

NPK Capital formed Guardian Dentistry in 2018, and the platform has since completed a handful of debt transactions.

Linden Capital acquired Sage Dental in 2012 and has since completed debt refinancings via Twin Brook Capital Partners, per PitchBook.

Silver Oak Services Partners has held Smile Partners since 2017 and hired Piper Sandler last year to explore a transaction.

Houlihan declined to comment. Alpine did not respond to a request for comment.