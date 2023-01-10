Hospital streamlining software developer LeanTaaS acquired clinical workflow automation provider Hospital IQ, CEO Mohan Giridharadas tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The combined entity is worth more than $1 billion, creating one of the largest providers of hospital efficiency tools during a time when health systems face a major labor crisis and financial strain.

Deal details: Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor on the transaction, which comes just months after Bain Capital's June acquisition of a majority stake in LeanTaaS.

"Almost immediately after that acquisition, we started that conversation [with Hospital IQ CEO Rich Krueger], and it grew organically," Bain Capital managing director Paul Moskowitz tells Axios.

State of play: Amid high demand for automation in health care, a number of companies have attracted significant investor interest, with businesses offering tools for everything from patient scheduling and clinical workflow to capacity prediction.

Tebra, the result of a tie-up between medical software developer Kareo and health care marketing company PatientPop, last July raised $72 million at a $1 billion+ valuation.

Notable Health, which sells so-called "digital assistants" to perform manual and repetitive work for clinical staff, in 2021 collected $127 million in Series B funding with support from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Rhyme (FKA PriorAuthNow), which offers software for streamlining treatment approvals, last February pulled in $25 million in Series B capital.

How it works: LeanTaaS and Hospital IQ offer hospitals predictive tools to monitor resource use and reduce patient delays, maximize revenue and deliver better care.

Newton, Massachusetts-based Hospital IQ is focused on staff, while Santa Clara, California-based LeanTaaS is focused on assets, such as machines and rooms.

The combined company will service more than 180 health systems and clinics and roughly 600 to 700 hospitals, Giridharadas says.

Our big question: Last year was predicted to be a banner year for digital health M&A, but failed to meet most industry observers' expectations. Could this early blockbuster deal suggest those predictions weren't wrong, just early?